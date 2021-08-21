Woolworths : rsquo; newest collectible gives new life to old refrigerators and luggage handles

Log in
08/21/2021
Woolworths' newest collectible gives new life to old refrigerators and luggage handles

  • Made from 80% recycled material, Woolworths Bricks will allow Australian families at home to build and create their own version of a sustainable supermarket
  • Woolworths Bricks are certified by Good Environmental Choice Australia (GECA) and fully recyclable via TerraCycle

Sunday, 22 August 2021: Woolworths will soon launch its newest and most sustainably focused collectible, with Woolworths Bricks set to help Australian families use creativity and play to learn more about good environmental choices.

Woolworths Bricks will help customers at home build a replica of a sustainable Woolworths Supermarket featuring solar panels, Free Fruit For Kids baskets, checkout registers, car charging stations, trolleys and much more.

As part of Woolworths' commitment to growing towards a greener future, Woolworths Bricks have been made from at least 80% recycled materials, including refrigerators, swimming goggles and luggage handles. Woolworths Bricks are also compatible with other brands.

Woolworths Bricks have been certified by Good Environmental Choice Australia (GECA), which means they've been independently assessed to meet robust environmental, human health and social impact criteria to prove they're good for customers and the planet.

Woolworths' partnership with TerraCycle has also been renewed, which will allow customers to drop pre-loved Woolworths Bricks to any Woolworths store to be recycled. The partnership helps create a circular economy by aiding the creation of new items from the Woolworths Bricks, including park benches and garden beds.

Woolworths Chief Marketing Officer, Andrew Hicks said: 'As Today's Fresh Food People we are committed to making changes for a better tomorrow. Through our latest collectible we're taking customers on this journey with us by showcasing in a playful and creative way how we're growing greener, not only in how we operate our business, but through the programs we engage with them on.

'Woolworths Bricks is a fun and interactive way of learning at home that can spark conversations within families about sustainability; whether that's how materials like plastic or refrigerators can be given a second life, or how solar panels and electric car chargers are making a positive impact on the environment at their local Woolies.'

Madhavi Nawana Parker, Director at Positive Minds Australia, said: 'Children relate to and engage well with toys like Woolworths Bricks, which can help kids better understand subjects like sustainability through play.

'Hands on learning can be greatly beneficial for families of all ages, and help connect with others, build problem solving and social skills, and emotional intelligence. Building something like a Woolworths Bricks mini-supermarket can help younger minds draw upon their imagination and flexible thinking and connect it with learning and fun.'

Jean Bailliard, General Manager of TerraCycle ANZ said: 'We're pleased to partner with Woolworths to provide a recycling solution for their Woolworths Bricks collection. Our first of its kind recycling program can use materials like pre-loved Woolworths Bricks to make new products for the community such as park benches and garden beds, supporting our mission to move from a linear economy to a circular one.'

Customers will be able to collect Woolworths Bricks no matter how they choose to shop - via Pick Up, Direct to Boot, online home delivery or in store. For every $30 spent, they can receive a Woolworths Bricks pack to build their own version of a Woolworths Supermarket store. A total of 40 Woolworths Bricks packs will be available to collect.

Customers can also purchase two starter kits including a baseboard and front doors, with the choice of a Basic kit for $6 and a Deluxe kit for $10, to begin their building journey.

The collection will be made available in stores and online in the coming weeks, with more details to be announced soon.

- ENDS -

About Good Environmental Choice Australia (GECA)

GECA runs Australia's only independent, not-for-profit, multi-sector ecolabelling program and is the only Australian member of the Global Ecolabelling Network, developing standards against which products can be independently assessed. Its standards are developed following ISO 14024 principles for global best practice in ecolabelling. Find out more at www.geca.eco

About TerraCycle

TerraCycle is an innovative waste management company that operates in 21 countries with a mission to Eliminate the Idea of Waste®. Through this approach, TerraCycle has created first-of-its-kind recycling programs for locally hard-to-recycle materials, enabled leaked materials (from river to beach plastic) to be made back into consumer packages, launched a global platform for reuse through Loop, and to address the complex challenges of waste in emerging countries launched the non-profit TerraCycle Global Foundation. Learn more at www.terracycle.com.

About Positive Minds Australia

Positive Minds Australia specialises in tailored individual, group and online programs to improve confidence, resilience, wellbeing and social-emotional literacy in families, schools and organisations. Madhavi Nawana Parker has provided young people, families, and schools with lifelong tools to develop resilience, confidence, wellbeing, and social-emotional intelligence through counseling, professional development, parent workshops, online training, and an extensive range of published works for over 20 years.

Disclaimer

Woolworths Ltd. published this content on 21 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2021 21:23:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
