    WOW   AU000000WOW2

WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED

(WOW)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:10 2022-12-13 am EST
34.08 AUD   +0.24%
04:32aWoolworths selling $A636 million stake in Endeavour Group - term sheet
RE
03:51aWoolworths selling $A636 million stake in Endeavour Group - term sheet
RE
12/08Woolworths' proposed acquisition of SUPA IGA Karabar raises preliminary competition concerns
AQ
Woolworths selling $A636 million stake in Endeavour Group - term sheet

12/13/2022 | 04:32am EST
SYDNEY, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Australian supermarket company Woolworths Group is selling a $A636 million stake in Endeavour Group in a block trade on Tuesday, based on a term sheet seen by Reuters.

Woolworths declined to comment on the sale.

Endeavour did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Endeavour is an alcohol retailer, hotels and poker machine operator that was spun out of Woolworths in 2021.

Following the sale of the 98.5 million shares, Woolworths will retain a 9.1% stake in Endeavour, the term sheet said.

The sale represents about 5.5% of Endeavour's shares on issue.

A minimum price of A$6.46 has been put in place for the trade, the term sheet showed, which is a 3.6% discount to Endeavour's closing price of A$6.70 on Tuesday.

Investors have been told to lodge bids in increments of two Australian cents up to $A6.56, based on the term sheet.

Final pricing for the stock is due to be fixed before Endeavour shares start trading on Wednesday. (Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney, Editing by Louise Heavens and Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENDEAVOUR GROUP LIMITED -2.76% 6.7 Delayed Quote.2.23%
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED 0.24% 34.08 Delayed Quote.-10.55%
