Woolworths selling $A636 million stake in Endeavour Group - term sheet

SYDNEY, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Australian supermarket
company Woolworths Group is selling a $A636 million
stake in Endeavour Group in a block trade on Tuesday,
based on a term sheet seen by Reuters.
Woolworths declined to comment on the sale.
Endeavour did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
Endeavour is an alcohol retailer, hotels and poker machine
operator that was spun out of Woolworths in 2021.
Following the sale of the 98.5 million shares, Woolworths
will retain a 9.1% stake in Endeavour, the term sheet said.
The sale represents about 5.5% of Endeavour's shares on
issue.
A minimum price of A$6.46 has been put in place for the
trade, the term sheet showed, which is a 3.6% discount to
Endeavour's closing price of A$6.70 on Tuesday.
Investors have been told to lodge bids in increments of two
Australian cents up to $A6.56, based on the term sheet.
Final pricing for the stock is due to be fixed before
Endeavour shares start trading on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney, Editing by Louise
Heavens and Jane Merriman)