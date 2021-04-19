Log in
    WOW   AU000000WOW2

WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED

Woolworths to Increase Stake in Analytics Firm Quantium

04/19/2021 | 05:56pm EDT
By Mike Cherney

SYDNEY--Australian grocer Woolworths Group Ltd. said it would increase its stake in data-science and analytics firm Quantium for 223 million Australian dollars ($173 million).

Woolworths said the deal would give it a 75% stake in Quantium, up from 47%. The remaining 25% will be retained by Quantium's founders and team members. Woolworths originally acquired a 50% stake in Quantium in 2013 for A$20 million.

Following the transaction, Quantium will become part of Woolworths. The grocer said its partnership with Quantium has informed decisions about prices, product ranges and promotions.

"By working better together, we aim to transform the rapidly evolving retail sector, helping us better service our customers and support our team and supplier partners," said Woolworths Chief Executive Brad Banducci.

The transaction is expected to be competed before the end of fiscal 2021.

Write to Mike Cherney at mike.cherney@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-19-21 1956ET

Financials
Sales 2021 67 406 M 52 267 M 52 267 M
Net income 2021 1 916 M 1 486 M 1 486 M
Net Debt 2021 16 101 M 12 484 M 12 484 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,7x
Yield 2021 2,60%
Capitalization 53 191 M 41 294 M 41 244 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,03x
EV / Sales 2022 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 215 000
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Woolworths Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 42,92 AUD
Last Close Price 42,01 AUD
Spread / Highest target 26,6%
Spread / Average Target 2,16%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bradford Banducci Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Stephen Harrison Group Chief Financial Officer
Gordon McKellar Cairns Independent Chairman
John Hunt Chief Information Officer
Rob McCartney Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED6.87%41 157
SYSCO CORPORATION8.48%41 119
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.-2.25%27 964
THE KROGER CO.16.85%27 906
AEON CO., LTD.-7.06%24 707
TESCO PLC0.19%24 626
