    WOW   AU000000WOW2

WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED

(WOW)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10 2022-07-15 am EDT
37.51 AUD   +0.94%
05:56pWoolworths to Pay A$150 Million for Advertiser Shopper Media
DJ
07/15Woolworths unveils first Queensland CFC to meet shoppers' growing online grocery needs
AQ
07/12First Nations Advisory Board established to guide Woolworths Group's reconciliation journey
AQ
Woolworths to Pay A$150 Million for Advertiser Shopper Media

07/17/2022 | 05:56pm EDT
By Stuart Condie


SYDNEY--Supermarket operator Woolworths Group Ltd. agreed to pay 150 million Australian dollars (US$101.9 million) to acquire out-of-home advertiser Shopper Media Group in an all-cash deal.

Woolworths on Monday said that the acquisition of Shopper Media's 2,000 screens across 400 shopping centers would bolster growth of the ASX-listed company's Cartology retail media unit.

"It will allow us to provide our clients more opportunities to reach their customers via seamless and targeted advertising solutions," Cartology Managing Director Mike Tyquin said.

Woolworths expects the acquisition, which is subject to approval by Australia's competition regulator, to close by the end of the 2022 calendar year.


Write to Stuart Condie at stuart.condie@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-17-22 1956ET

Financials
Sales 2022 60 738 M 41 321 M 41 321 M
Net income 2022 7 752 M 5 274 M 5 274 M
Net Debt 2022 15 055 M 10 242 M 10 242 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,93x
Yield 2022 2,39%
Capitalization 45 343 M 30 848 M 30 848 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,99x
EV / Sales 2023 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 210 067
Free-Float 99,9%
Managers and Directors
Bradford Banducci Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Stephen Harrison Chief Financial Officer
Gordon McKellar Cairns Independent Chairman
John Hunt Chief Information & Replenishment Officer
Rob McCartney Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED-1.32%30 848
WALMART INC.-11.66%353 800
SYSCO CORPORATION11.55%44 640
KROGER4.95%34 168
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED15.96%30 101
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.-13.92%26 003