Australia regulator sues AmEx for alleged breaches of distribution obligations

Dec 6 (Reuters) - A corporate regulator filed a civil
lawsuit against American Express Co's Australian arm on
Tuesday, seeking declarations and penalties for alleged breaches
of design and distribution obligations.
The lawsuit relates to two credit cards issued by Amex that
were co-branded with retailer David Jones, according to the
Australian Securities & Investments Commission.
David Jones is owned by South African retail group
Woolworths Holdings Ltd.
(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)