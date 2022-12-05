Australia regulator sues AmEx for alleged breaches of distribution obligations

Dec 6 (Reuters) - A corporate regulator filed a civil lawsuit against American Express Co's Australian arm on Tuesday, seeking declarations and penalties for alleged breaches of design and distribution obligations.

The lawsuit relates to two credit cards issued by Amex that were co-branded with retailer David Jones, according to the Australian Securities & Investments Commission.

David Jones is owned by South African retail group Woolworths Holdings Ltd. (Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)