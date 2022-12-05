Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Woolworths Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WHL   ZAE000063863

WOOLWORTHS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(WHL)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-04
65.13 ZAR   +1.02%
05:54pAustralia regulator sues AmEx for alleged breaches of distribution obligations
RE
11/22UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/21UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
Australia regulator sues AmEx for alleged breaches of distribution obligations

12/05/2022 | 05:54pm EST
Dec 6 (Reuters) - A corporate regulator filed a civil lawsuit against American Express Co's Australian arm on Tuesday, seeking declarations and penalties for alleged breaches of design and distribution obligations.

The lawsuit relates to two credit cards issued by Amex that were co-branded with retailer David Jones, according to the Australian Securities & Investments Commission.

David Jones is owned by South African retail group Woolworths Holdings Ltd. (Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2022
