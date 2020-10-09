Log in
WOOLWORTHS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(WHL)
WOOLWORTHS : WHLI - Notification of the Appointment of a Debt Officer

10/09/2020 | 11:15am EDT
WOOLWORTHS HOLDINGS LIMITED - WHLI - Notification of the Appointment of a Debt Officer 
Woolworths Holdings Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
Registration number: 1929/001986/06
LEI: 37890095421E07184E97
Bond company code: WHLI
('WHL')
NOTIFICATION OF THE APPOINTMENT OF A DEBT OFFICER
Pursuant to paragraphs 6.39(a) and 7.3(g) of the JSE Limited Debt Listings Requirements,
noteholders are hereby advised that Ian Thompson, in his capacity as the Group Head of Treasury
and Tax to WHL, has been appointed as the Debt Officer of WHL with effect from 1 November
2020.
The WHL Board has considered and is satisfied with the competence, qualifications and
experience of the Debt Officer.
The contact details of the Debt Officer are as follows:
Email: DebtOfficer@woolworths.co.za
Office telephone: +27 21 407 9111
9 October 2020
Debt Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.
2020-10-09 17:05:00 Source: JSE News Service (SENS)

Disclaimer

Woolworths Holdings Ltd. published this content on 09 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2020 15:14:09 UTC
