Woolworths : Appointment of lead independent director

Woolworths Holdings Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Registration number 1929/001986/06
LEI: 37890095421E07184E97
Share code: WHL
Share ISIN: ZAE000063863
Bond company code: WHLI ('the Group' and 'WHL')
APPOINTMENT OF LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR
Continuing our Board composition practise and in compliance with the JSE Limited Listings and Debt Listings Requirements, the WHL Board of Directors is pleased to announce that Ms Nombulelo (Pinky) Moholi, currently an Independent Non-Executive Director, has been appointed as the Lead Independent Director of the Board with effect from 7 July 2022.
Ms Moholi was appointed as a Non-Executive Director of the Board on 1 July 2014 and currently serves on the Nominations, Remuneration and Talent Management, Risk and Compliance, Social and Ethics and Sustainability Committees. She has deep knowledge of the WHL Group, and her extensive Board experience provides her with the relevant expertise to serve as the Lead Independent Director.
The Board congratulates Ms Moholi on her new role and looks forward to her continued contribution to the Board.
Cape Town
7 July 2022
Sponsor and Debt Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)
Disclaimer
Woolworths Holdings Ltd. published this content on 07 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2022 15:33:02 UTC.