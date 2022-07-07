Woolworths : Appointment of lead independent director

Woolworths Holdings Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Registration number 1929/001986/06

LEI: 37890095421E07184E97

Share code: WHL

Share ISIN: ZAE000063863

Bond company code: WHLI ('the Group' and 'WHL')

APPOINTMENT OF LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

Continuing our Board composition practise and in compliance with the JSE Limited Listings and Debt Listings Requirements, the WHL Board of Directors is pleased to announce that Ms Nombulelo (Pinky) Moholi, currently an Independent Non-Executive Director, has been appointed as the Lead Independent Director of the Board with effect from 7 July 2022.

Ms Moholi was appointed as a Non-Executive Director of the Board on 1 July 2014 and currently serves on the Nominations, Remuneration and Talent Management, Risk and Compliance, Social and Ethics and Sustainability Committees. She has deep knowledge of the WHL Group, and her extensive Board experience provides her with the relevant expertise to serve as the Lead Independent Director.

The Board congratulates Ms Moholi on her new role and looks forward to her continued contribution to the Board.

Cape Town

7 July 2022

Sponsor and Debt Sponsor

RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)