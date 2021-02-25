Log in
WOOLWORTHS HOLDINGS LIMITED

WOOLWORTHS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(WHL)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Woolworths : South Africa's Woolworths expands casual wear offering after return to profit growth

02/25/2021 | 07:34am EST
FILE PHOTO: A man walks past an outlet of retailer Woolworths in Cape Town

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African retailer Woolworths said on Thursday it was expanding its casual and sports leisure wear ranges to reduce reliance on formal wear, after reporting a rise in half-year profit for the first time since 2015.

The company aims to tap stronger demand for casual and sportswear as the coronavirus pandemic has accelerated a shift to working from home.

Clothes' retailers have recently struggled to keep up with the change in consumer preference as they battle a drop in footfalls in malls and shopping centres.

"There's clearly a need for us to be more relevant in both style and trend but we're not aspiring to be a high fashion or fast fashion business," Manie Maritz, managing director of the group's fashion, beauty and home business in South Africa, said.

Woolworths, which also operates in Australia and New Zealand, announced in September a strategic review of its fashion business in its home business, which the firm says has been plagued by poor execution of fashion ranges and a lack of understanding of its customers.

"This approach resulted in customers that were confused or felt that our proposition did not resonate and consequently left the brand," Maritz added.

To fix this, Woolworths launched a more extensive sports leisure wear range in 18 stores this month and is adding more casual wear ranges in womenswear and menswear.

The group is also ending its Studio.W and WCollection clothing ranges, Maritz said, adding that Woolworths will also add selective third-party brands to its stable of private label brands.

"From a financial point of view, what you're going to see is an improvement in gross margin, growth in full-price sales, a reduction in markdowns and also reduction in space and hopefully driving up improved turnovers and trading densities," he said.

Woolworths' fashion, beauty and homeware business in South Africa, where the group makes 62% of its revenues, saw sales drop 11.2% in the 26 weeks to Dec. 27, hit by a significant decrease in Black Friday spending and the reduction in formal wear trade.

Food sales rose 10.9% in South Africa, where Woolworths has now seen market share growth in that segment for 10 consecutive years, Group Chief Executive Roy Bagattini said.

Overall group turnover and concession sales rose by 5.3% in the first half, recovering from a 4% decline in the second half of its financial year to June 28, thanks also to smaller sales declines in David Jones and Country Road Group in Australia and New Zealand.

The retailer, which last month had flagged the jump in profit, said first-half headline earnings per share (HEPS), the main gauge of profit in South Africa, surged by 58.3% to 261.1 cents. Adjusted diluted HEPS, which strips out certain items, rose by 19.4%.

($1 = 14.4760 rand)

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Rashmi Aich, Edmund Blair and Susan Fenton)

By Nqobile Dludla


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED 1.47% 40.08 End-of-day quote.1.96%
WOOLWORTHS HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.61% 46.77 End-of-day quote.18.29%
Financials
Sales 2021 77 648 M 5 289 M 5 289 M
Net income 2021 2 628 M 179 M 179 M
Net Debt 2021 32 035 M 2 182 M 2 182 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,8x
Yield 2021 0,44%
Capitalization 45 156 M 3 101 M 3 076 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,99x
EV / Sales 2022 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 39 813
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart WOOLWORTHS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Woolworths Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WOOLWORTHS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 47,86 ZAR
Last Close Price 46,77 ZAR
Spread / Highest target 21,9%
Spread / Average Target 2,33%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Roy Enzo Bagattini Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Reeza Isaacs Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Hubert Rene Brody Chairman
Samuel D. Ngumeni Group Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Chantel A. Reddiar Group Secretary, Director-Compliance & Governance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WOOLWORTHS HOLDINGS LIMITED18.29%3 101
WESFARMERS LIMITED-0.04%45 278
MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A.-1.24%29 466
FIVE BELOW, INC.11.21%10 873
CENTRAL RETAIL CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED7.32%6 621
RYOHIN KEIKAKU CO., LTD.14.44%5 980
