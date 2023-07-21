Woori Financial : Approval of Board of Directors Regarding the Stock Exchange with Woori Investment Bank Co., Ltd - Form 6-K
Approval of Board of Directors
Regarding the Stock Exchange with Woori Investment Bank Co., Ltd.
On May 26, 2023, the board of directors of Woori Financial Group Inc. ("Woori Financial Group") passed a resolution to approve a stock exchange agreement with Woori Investment Bank Co., Ltd. ("Woori Investment Bank") to incorporate Woori Investment Bank as a wholly owned subsidiary of Woori Financial Group. On July 21, 2023, Woori Financial Group obtained the approval of its board of directors in lieu of holding a shareholders' meeting for the stock exchange.
For more details about this stock exchange, please refer to the prior disclosures on the forms listed below.
Form 6-K on May 26, 2023, Report of a Material Event - Resolution regarding Stock Exchange
Form 6-K on May 26, 2023, Notice of Record Date
Form 6-K/A on June 1, 2023, Report of a Material Event - Resolution regarding Stock Exchange
Form 6-K on June 5, 2023, Notice of Small-Scale Stock Exchange
Form 6-K/A on June 16, 2023, Report of a Material Event - Resolution regarding Stock Exchange
Form CB on July 7, 2023, Tender Offer/Rights Offering Notification Form
Form F-X on July 7, 2023, Appointment of Agent for Service of Process and Undertaking
Remaining major events
Effective date of stock exchange : August 8, 2023(expected)
Listing of new shares of Woori Financial Group : August 28, 2023(expected)
Woori Financial Group Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company's main subsidiary companies include Woori Bank, WOORI FIS Co., Ltd., Woori Finance Research Institute, woori credit Information co., Ltd., Woori Private Equity Asset Management Company, Ltd and WOORI FUND SERVICE LIMITED., among others. Woori Bank provides deposits, loans, funds, foreign exchange transactions, payment guarantees, securities investment, trust investment, and credit card services. WOORI FIS Co., Ltd. provides computer system installation and development, software development, telecommunication equipment supply and maintenance services. Woori Finance Research Institute conducts research activities on management strategies and the financial industry. woori credit Information co., Ltd. is engaged in credit investigation and collection of bonds. WOORI FUND SERVICE LIMITED. is engaged in private equity investment.