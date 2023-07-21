Approval of Board of Directors

Regarding the Stock Exchange with Woori Venture Partners Co., Ltd.

On May 26, 2023, the board of directors of Woori Financial Group Inc. ("Woori Financial Group") passed a resolution to approve a stock exchange agreement with Woori Venture Partners Co., Ltd. ("Woori Venture Partners") to incorporate Woori Venture Partners as a wholly owned subsidiary of Woori Financial Group. On July 21, 2023, Woori Financial Group obtained the approval of its board of directors in lieu of holding a shareholders' meeting for the stock exchange.

For more details about this stock exchange, please refer to the prior disclosures on the forms listed below.

• Form 6-K on May 26, 2023, Report of a Material Event - Resolution regarding Stock Exchange

• Form 6-K on May 26, 2023, Notice of Record Date

• Form 6-K/A on June 1, 2023, Report of a Material Event - Resolution regarding Stock Exchange

• Form 6-K on June 7, 2023, Notice of Small-Scale Stock Exchange

• Form 6-K/A on June 16, 2023, Report of a Material Event - Resolution regarding Stock Exchange

• Form CB on July 7, 2023, Tender Offer/Rights Offering Notification Form

• Form F-X on July 7, 2023, Appointment of Agent for Service of Process and Undertaking

ø Remaining major events

• Effective date of stock exchange : August 8, 2023(expected)