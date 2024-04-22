Woori Financial : First Quarter Earnings Release Conference - Form 6-K
April 22, 2024 at 06:17 am EDT
Form 6-K
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
Form 6-K
REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER
PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16
UNDER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the month of April 2024
Commission File Number: 001-31811
Woori Financial Group Inc.
(Translation of registrant's name into English)
51, Sogong-ro, Jung-gu, Seoul, 04632, Korea
(Address of principal executive office)
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.
Form 20-F ☒ Form40-F ☐
2024 First Quarter Earnings Release Conference
Woori Financial Group Inc. will hold its 2024 First Quarter Earnings Release Conference on Friday, April 26, 2024. The conference will be aired through a live audio webcast on our website, www.woorifg.com, and our IR materials will be available on our website as well.
Details of the Earnings Release Conference are as follows:
•
Agenda : 2024 First Quarter Earnings Release and Q&A
•
Date : Friday, April 26, 2024
•
Time : 16:00 (Korea Time)
•
Format : Live Audio Webcast and Conference Call
•
Language : Korean and English (Simultaneous interpretation will be available for English-speaking participants)
•
To listen to the live audio webcast through the website :
-
www.woorifg.com (Access the "Earnings Release" pop-up window and click on "Live Webcasting")
•
To participate in the conference (including the Q&A session) :
-
Register in advance
http://pin.teletogether.com/eng
Passcode : 312285
-
Access via telephone on the conference day
From Overseas, please dial :
82-31-810-3160
From Korea, please dial :
031-810-3160
Passcode :
312285#
Personal passcode :
Will be provided upon registration
To request a question, please press :
*1
The above schedule is subject to change based on our circumstances.
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.
Woori Financial Group Inc.
(Registrant)
Date: April 22, 2024
By:
/s/ Sung-Wook Lee
(Signature)
Name:
Sung-Wook Lee
Title:
Deputy President
Woori Financial Group Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company's main subsidiary companies include Woori Bank, WOORI FIS Co., Ltd., Woori Finance Research Institute, woori credit Information co., Ltd., Woori Private Equity Asset Management Company, Ltd and WOORI FUND SERVICE LIMITED., among others. Woori Bank provides deposits, loans, funds, foreign exchange transactions, payment guarantees, securities investment, trust investment, and credit card services. WOORI FIS Co., Ltd. provides computer system installation and development, software development, telecommunication equipment supply and maintenance services. Woori Finance Research Institute conducts research activities on management strategies and the financial industry. woori credit Information co., Ltd. is engaged in credit investigation and collection of bonds. WOORI FUND SERVICE LIMITED. is engaged in private equity investment.