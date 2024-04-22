Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.

(Translation of registrant's name into English)

Woori Financial Group Inc.

For the month of April 2024

UNDER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16

2024 First Quarter Earnings Release Conference

Woori Financial Group Inc. will hold its 2024 First Quarter Earnings Release Conference on Friday, April 26, 2024. The conference will be aired through a live audio webcast on our website, www.woorifg.com , and our IR materials will be available on our website as well.

Details of the Earnings Release Conference are as follows:

• Agenda : 2024 First Quarter Earnings Release and Q&A

• Date : Friday, April 26, 2024

• Time : 16:00 (Korea Time)

• Format : Live Audio Webcast and Conference Call

• Language : Korean and English (Simultaneous interpretation will be available for English-speaking participants)

• To listen to the live audio webcast through the website :

- www.woorifg.com (Access the "Earnings Release" pop-up window and click on "Live Webcasting")

• To participate in the conference (including the Q&A session) :

- Register in advance

http://pin.teletogether.com/eng

Passcode : 312285

- Access via telephone on the conference day

From Overseas, please dial : 82-31-810-3160 From Korea, please dial : 031-810-3160 Passcode : 312285# Personal passcode : Will be provided upon registration To request a question, please press : *1

The above schedule is subject to change based on our circumstances.