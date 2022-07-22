Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Woori Financial Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A316140   KR7316140003

WOORI FINANCIAL GROUP INC.

(A316140)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-20
12200.00 KRW   +2.09%
06:24aWOORI FINANCIAL : Preliminary Financial Performance Figures for the First Half of 2022 - Form 6-K
PU
04:43aTRENDING : Woori Financial Group Chairman Wins Appeal
DJ
07/19WOORI FINANCIAL : First Half Earnings Release Conference - Form 6-K
PU
Woori Financial : Preliminary Financial Performance Figures for the First Half of 2022 - Form 6-K

07/22/2022 | 06:24am EDT
Woori Financial Group's Preliminary Financial Performance Figures

for the First Half of 2022

The preliminary financial performance figures for Woori Financial Group for the six-month period ended on June 30, 2022, on a consolidated basis, are as follows.

(Units: millions of KRW, %)

Item

1H 2022 2H 2021 % Change
Increase
(Decrease) 		1H 2021 % Change
Increase
(Decrease)

Revenue*

Specified Half 22,714,117 14,123,114 60.83 13,105,221 73.32
Cumulative Basis 22,714,117 27,228,335 - 13,105,221 73.32

Operating Income

Specified Half 2,432,188 1,675,909 45.13 1,983,840 22.60
Cumulative Basis 2,432,188 3,659,749 - 1,983,840 22.60

Income before

Specified Half 2,467,986 1,731,493 42.54 2,017,748 22.31

Income Tax Expense

Cumulative Basis 2,467,986 3,749,241 - 2,017,748 22.31

Net Income

Specified Half 1,858,795 1,270,120 46.35 1,537,251 20.92
Cumulative Basis 1,858,795 2,807,371 - 1,537,251 20.92

Profit to

the Equity

Holders of

the Parent Entity

Specified Half 1,761,425 1,168,238 50.78 1,419,698 24.07
Cumulative Basis 1,761,425 2,587,936 - 1,419,698 24.07

The above figures are prepared in accordance with Korean International Financial Reporting Standards. The figures above are subject to adjustment as they are preliminary and have not been reviewed by our independent auditors.

*

Represents the sum of interest income, fee and commission income, dividend income, gain on financial assets and other operating income (excluding non-operating income).

Woori Bank's Preliminary Financial Performance Figures

for the First Half of 2022

The preliminary financial performance figures for Woori Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Woori Financial Group, for the six-month period ended on June 30, 2022, on a consolidated basis, are as follows.

(Units: millions of KRW, %)

Item

1H 2022 2H 2021 % Change
Increase
(Decrease) 		1H 2021 % Change
Increase
(Decrease)

Revenue*

Specified Half 20,882,950 12,551,670 66.38 11,760,294 77.57
Cumulative Basis 20,882,950 24,311,964 - 11,760,294 77.57

Operating Income

Specified Half 1,984,389 1,417,409 40.00 1,655,283 19.88
Cumulative Basis 1,984,389 3,072,692 - 1,655,283 19.88

Income before

Specified Half 2,040,220 1,487,928 37.12 1,687,355 20.91

Income Tax Expense

Cumulative Basis 2,040,220 3,175,283 - 1,687,355 20.91

Net Income

Specified Half 1,558,788 1,101,380 41.53 1,283,726 21.43
Cumulative Basis 1,558,788 2,385,106 - 1,283,726 21.43

Profit to

the Equity

Holders of

the Parent Entity

Specified Half 1,554,466 1,095,887 41.85 1,279,638 21.48
Cumulative Basis 1,554,466 2,375,525 - 1,279,638 21.48

The above figures are prepared in accordance with Korean International Financial Reporting Standards. The figures above are subject to adjustment as they are preliminary and have not been reviewed by our independent auditors.

*

Represents the sum of interest income, fee and commission income, dividend income, gain on financial assets and other operating income (excluding non-operating income).

Disclaimer

Woori Financial Group Inc. published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2022 10:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
