Woori Financial : Preliminary Financial Performance Figures for the First Half of 2022 - Form 6-K

Woori Financial Group's Preliminary Financial Performance Figures

for the First Half of 2022

The preliminary financial performance figures for Woori Financial Group for the six-month period ended on June 30, 2022, on a consolidated basis, are as follows.

(Units: millions of KRW, %)

Item 1H 2022 2H 2021 % Change

Increase

(Decrease) 1H 2021 % Change

Increase

(Decrease) Revenue* Specified Half 22,714,117 14,123,114 60.83 13,105,221 73.32 Cumulative Basis 22,714,117 27,228,335 - 13,105,221 73.32 Operating Income Specified Half 2,432,188 1,675,909 45.13 1,983,840 22.60 Cumulative Basis 2,432,188 3,659,749 - 1,983,840 22.60 Income before Specified Half 2,467,986 1,731,493 42.54 2,017,748 22.31 Income Tax Expense Cumulative Basis 2,467,986 3,749,241 - 2,017,748 22.31 Net Income Specified Half 1,858,795 1,270,120 46.35 1,537,251 20.92 Cumulative Basis 1,858,795 2,807,371 - 1,537,251 20.92 Profit to the Equity Holders of the Parent Entity Specified Half 1,761,425 1,168,238 50.78 1,419,698 24.07 Cumulative Basis 1,761,425 2,587,936 - 1,419,698 24.07

The above figures are prepared in accordance with Korean International Financial Reporting Standards. The figures above are subject to adjustment as they are preliminary and have not been reviewed by our independent auditors.