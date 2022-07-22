Woori Financial : Preliminary Financial Performance Figures for the First Half of 2022 - Form 6-K

The preliminary financial performance figures for Woori Financial Group for the six-month period ended on June 30, 2022, on a consolidated basis, are as follows.
(Units: millions of KRW, %)
Item
1H 2022
2H 2021
% Change
Increase
(Decrease)
1H 2021
% Change
Increase
(Decrease)
Revenue*
Specified Half
22,714,117
14,123,114
60.83
13,105,221
73.32
Cumulative Basis
22,714,117
27,228,335
-
13,105,221
73.32
Operating Income
Specified Half
2,432,188
1,675,909
45.13
1,983,840
22.60
Cumulative Basis
2,432,188
3,659,749
-
1,983,840
22.60
Income before
Specified Half
2,467,986
1,731,493
42.54
2,017,748
22.31
Income Tax Expense
Cumulative Basis
2,467,986
3,749,241
-
2,017,748
22.31
Net Income
Specified Half
1,858,795
1,270,120
46.35
1,537,251
20.92
Cumulative Basis
1,858,795
2,807,371
-
1,537,251
20.92
Profit to
the Equity
Holders of
the Parent Entity
Specified Half
1,761,425
1,168,238
50.78
1,419,698
24.07
Cumulative Basis
1,761,425
2,587,936
-
1,419,698
24.07
The above figures are prepared in accordance with Korean International Financial Reporting Standards. The figures above are subject to adjustment as they are preliminary and have not been reviewed by our independent auditors.
*
Represents the sum of interest income, fee and commission income, dividend income, gain on financial assets and other operating income (excluding non-operating income).
The preliminary financial performance figures for Woori Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Woori Financial Group, for the six-month period ended on June 30, 2022, on a consolidated basis, are as follows.
(Units: millions of KRW, %)
Item
1H 2022
2H 2021
% Change
Increase
(Decrease)
1H 2021
% Change
Increase
(Decrease)
Revenue*
Specified Half
20,882,950
12,551,670
66.38
11,760,294
77.57
Cumulative Basis
20,882,950
24,311,964
-
11,760,294
77.57
Operating Income
Specified Half
1,984,389
1,417,409
40.00
1,655,283
19.88
Cumulative Basis
1,984,389
3,072,692
-
1,655,283
19.88
Income before
Specified Half
2,040,220
1,487,928
37.12
1,687,355
20.91
Income Tax Expense
Cumulative Basis
2,040,220
3,175,283
-
1,687,355
20.91
Net Income
Specified Half
1,558,788
1,101,380
41.53
1,283,726
21.43
Cumulative Basis
1,558,788
2,385,106
-
1,283,726
21.43
Profit to
the Equity
Holders of
the Parent Entity
Specified Half
1,554,466
1,095,887
41.85
1,279,638
21.48
Cumulative Basis
1,554,466
2,375,525
-
1,279,638
21.48
The above figures are prepared in accordance with Korean International Financial Reporting Standards. The figures above are subject to adjustment as they are preliminary and have not been reviewed by our independent auditors.
*
Represents the sum of interest income, fee and commission income, dividend income, gain on financial assets and other operating income (excluding non-operating income).
