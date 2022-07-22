Log in
    A316140   KR7316140003

WOORI FINANCIAL GROUP INC.

(A316140)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-20
12200.00 KRW   +2.09%
Woori Financial : Resolution Regarding Woori Financial Group's Interim Dividend Payment - Form 6-K

07/22/2022 | 06:34am EDT
Resolution Regarding Woori Financial Group's Interim Dividend Payment

On July 22, 2022, the board of directors of Woori Financial Group Inc. ("Woori Financial Group") passed a resolution recommending a cash dividend of KRW 150 per common share. The record date is June 30, 2022.

Key Details

1)

Dividend per common share (KRW) : 150

2)

Total dividend amount (KRW) : 109,208,733,750

3)

Record Date : June 30, 2022

4)

Market price dividend rate : 1.2%

The market price dividend rate is calculated by using the average market price of the common shares during the one week before the date that is two business days prior to the record date.

The total number of shares subject to dividend payment is 728,058,225 shares.

In accordance with the Korean Commercial Code, the dividend is expected to be disbursed within one month from the date of the resolution by the board of directors of Woori Financial Group.

Disclaimer

Woori Financial Group Inc. published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2022 10:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
