Woori Financial Group Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company's main subsidiary companies include Woori Bank, WOORI FIS Co., Ltd., Woori Finance Research Institute, woori credit Information co., Ltd., Woori Private Equity Asset Management Company, Ltd and WOORI FUND SERVICE LIMITED., among others. Woori Bank provides deposits, loans, funds, foreign exchange transactions, payment guarantees, securities investment, trust investment, and credit card services. WOORI FIS Co., Ltd. provides computer system installation and development, software development, telecommunication equipment supply and maintenance services. Woori Finance Research Institute conducts research activities on management strategies and the financial industry. woori credit Information co., Ltd. is engaged in credit investigation and collection of bonds. WOORI FUND SERVICE LIMITED. is engaged in private equity investment.

Sector Banks