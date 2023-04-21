Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Korea
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Woori Financial Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A316140   KR7316140003

WOORI FINANCIAL GROUP INC.

(A316140)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-19
11760.00 KRW   +0.17%
07:00aWoori Financial : Resolution for Cancellation of Treasury Shares - Form 6-K
PU
06:50aWoori Financial : Resolution to Enter into a Trust Agreement for Acquisition of Treasury Shares - Form 6-K
PU
04/19Woori Financial : First Quarter Earnings Release Conference - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Woori Financial : Resolution for Cancellation of Treasury Shares - Form 6-K

04/21/2023 | 07:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Resolution for Cancellation of Treasury Shares

On April 21, 2023, the board of directors of Woori Financial Group Inc.("Woori Financial Group") resolved to cancel 8,503,401 shares of its common stock, which Woori Financial Group plans to acquire as treasury shares pursuant to the announcement of Form 6-K titled "Resolution to Enter into a Trust Agreement for Acquisition of Treasury Shares" on April 21, 2023. The details are as follows:

Type and Number of Shares to be Cancelled

Common Shares 8,503,401 shares
Other Shares -

Total Number of Shares Issued

Common Shares 728,060,549 shares
Other Shares -
Par Value per Share KRW 5,000
Estimated Amount of Shares to be Cancelled KRW 100,000,000,000
Scheduled Period of Acquisition of Treasury Shares for Cancellation From April 24, 2023
To October 24, 2023
Method of Acquisition of Shares to be Cancelled Others
Scheduled Date of Cancellation To be determined

Other Considerations :

Legal basis for the cancellation of treasury shares : Article 343-1 of the Korean Commercial Code

The cancellation of these shares constitutes the cancellation of treasury shares acquired within the limits of profits available for dividends, and as such, there will be no reduction in the paid-in capital of Woori Financial Group while the total number of shares issued will decrease.

The above "Type and Number of Shares to be Cancelled" and "Estimated Amount of Shares to be Cancelled" are calculated based on the closing price of the common shares of Woori Financial Group as of April 20, 2023(one day prior to the date of the resolution of the board of directors). The actual number of shares to be cancelled is subject to change depending on fluctuations in share price.

Woori Financial Group plans to cancel all of the treasury shares acquired through the completion of the acquisition of the treasury shares through the trust agreement with Korea Investment & Securities Co., Ltd. For detailed information regarding the acquisition of the treasury shares through the trust agreement, please refer to the Form 6-K titled "Resolution to Enter into a Trust Agreement for Acquisition of Treasury Shares" of Woori Financial Group announced on April 21, 2023.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Woori Financial Group Inc. published this content on 21 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2023 10:59:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about WOORI FINANCIAL GROUP INC.
07:00aWoori Financial : Resolution for Cancellation of Treasury Shares - Form 6-K
PU
06:50aWoori Financial : Resolution to Enter into a Trust Agreement for Acquisition of Treasury S..
PU
04/19Woori Financial : First Quarter Earnings Release Conference - Form 6-K
PU
03/27Woori Financial Group Appoints Former FSC Chief as Chairman and CEO
MT
03/24Woori Financial : Change in Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Woori Financial Group In..
PU
03/24Woori Financial : Results of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Woori Financial..
PU
03/24Woori Financial Group Inc. Announces CEO Changes
CI
03/24Woori Financial Group Inc. Announces Executive Changes
CI
03/24Woori Financial Group Inc. Announces Executive Changes
CI
03/23Woori Financial Group Inc. (KOSE:A316140) completed the..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WOORI FINANCIAL GROUP INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 10 444 B 7,90 B 7,90 B
Net income 2023 3 259 B 2,46 B 2,46 B
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 2,63x
Yield 2023 10,1%
Capitalization 8 562 B 6 475 M 6 475 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,82x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 117
Free-Float 81,4%
Chart WOORI FINANCIAL GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Woori Financial Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WOORI FINANCIAL GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 11 760,00 KRW
Average target price 15 163,16 KRW
Spread / Average Target 28,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sang-Wook Chun President
Jong-Yong Yim Chairman
Kyu-Mok Hwang Managing Director & Head-Compliance Support
Sung-Tae Ro Independent Director
Sang-Yong Park Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WOORI FINANCIAL GROUP INC.1.82%6 475
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.00%412 779
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-9.72%238 376
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.97%233 497
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.79%171 743
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY0.92%156 814
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer