Woori Financial : Resolution for Cancellation of Treasury Shares - Form 6-K
04/21/2023 | 07:00am EDT
Resolution for Cancellation of Treasury Shares
On April 21, 2023, the board of directors of Woori Financial Group Inc.("Woori Financial Group") resolved to cancel 8,503,401 shares of its common stock, which Woori Financial Group plans to acquire as treasury shares pursuant to the announcement of Form 6-K titled "Resolution to Enter into a Trust Agreement for Acquisition of Treasury Shares" on April 21, 2023. The details are as follows:
Type and Number of Shares to be Cancelled
Common Shares
8,503,401 shares
Other Shares
-
Total Number of Shares Issued
Common Shares
728,060,549 shares
Other Shares
-
Par Value per Share
KRW 5,000
Estimated Amount of Shares to be Cancelled
KRW 100,000,000,000
Scheduled Period of Acquisition of Treasury Shares for Cancellation
From
April 24, 2023
To
October 24, 2023
Method of Acquisition of Shares to be Cancelled
Others
Scheduled Date of Cancellation
To be determined
Other Considerations :
•
Legal basis for the cancellation of treasury shares : Article 343-1 of the Korean Commercial Code
•
The cancellation of these shares constitutes the cancellation of treasury shares acquired within the limits of profits available for dividends, and as such, there will be no reduction in the paid-in capital of Woori Financial Group while the total number of shares issued will decrease.
•
The above "Type and Number of Shares to be Cancelled" and "Estimated Amount of Shares to be Cancelled" are calculated based on the closing price of the common shares of Woori Financial Group as of April 20, 2023(one day prior to the date of the resolution of the board of directors). The actual number of shares to be cancelled is subject to change depending on fluctuations in share price.
•
Woori Financial Group plans to cancel all of the treasury shares acquired through the completion of the acquisition of the treasury shares through the trust agreement with Korea Investment & Securities Co., Ltd. For detailed information regarding the acquisition of the treasury shares through the trust agreement, please refer to the Form 6-K titled "Resolution to Enter into a Trust Agreement for Acquisition of Treasury Shares" of Woori Financial Group announced on April 21, 2023.
Woori Financial Group Inc. published this content on 21 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2023 10:59:09 UTC.