2023 Third Quarter Earnings Release Conference

Woori Financial Group Inc. will hold its 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Release Conference on Thursday, October 26, 2023. The conference will be aired through a live audio webcast on our website, www.woorifg.com and the IR material will be available at the website as well.

Details of the Earnings Release Conference are as follow:

• Agenda : 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Q&A

• Date : Thursday, October 26, 2023

• Time : 16:00 (Korea Time)

• Format : Live Audio Webcast and Conference Call

• Language : Korean and English (Simultaneous interpretation will be available for English-speaking participants)

• To listen to the live audio webcast through the website :

• www.woorifg.com (Access the "Earnings Release" pop-up window and click on "Live Webcasting")

• To participate in the conference (including the Q&A session) :

• Register in advance

http://pin.teletogether.com/eng

Passcode : 312285

• Access via telephone on the conference day

From Overseas, please dial : 82-31-810-3160 From Korea, please dial : 031-810-3160 Passcode : 312285# Personal Passcode : Will be provided upon registration To request a question, please press : *1

The above schedule is subject to change according to our circumstances.