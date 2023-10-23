2023 Third Quarter Earnings Release Conference
Woori Financial Group Inc. will hold its 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Release Conference on Thursday, October 26, 2023. The conference will be aired through a live audio webcast on our website, www.woorifg.com and the IR material will be available at the website as well.
Details of the Earnings Release Conference are as follow:
|•
Agenda : 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Q&A
|•
Date : Thursday, October 26, 2023
|•
Time : 16:00 (Korea Time)
|•
Format : Live Audio Webcast and Conference Call
|•
Language : Korean and English (Simultaneous interpretation will be available for English-speaking participants)
|•
To listen to the live audio webcast through the website :
|•
www.woorifg.com (Access the "Earnings Release" pop-up window and click on "Live Webcasting")
|•
To participate in the conference (including the Q&A session) :
|•
Register in advance
http://pin.teletogether.com/eng
Passcode : 312285
|•
Access via telephone on the conference day
|From Overseas, please dial :
|82-31-810-3160
|From Korea, please dial :
|031-810-3160
|Passcode :
|312285#
|Personal Passcode :
|Will be provided upon registration
|To request a question, please press :
|*1
The above schedule is subject to change according to our circumstances.
