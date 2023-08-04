Woori Investment Bank Co.,Ltd.(KOSE:A010050) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index

Woori Investment Bank, formerly KUMHO INVESTMENT BANK, is a Korea-based company engaged in the provision of financial services. The Company operates its business through four divisions: loan and deposit division, which provides bill issuance, commercial papers, cash management accounts (CMAs), mid-term and long-term loan services, bill guarantee services and project financing services; international financing division, which provides foreign exchange dealing and risk management services, usance and offshore banking services; leasing division, which provides various equipment lease services, and securities division, which provides services, such as public bonds, corporate bonds issuance, stocks issuance and dealing services as well as corporate mergers and acquisitions (M&A) services.