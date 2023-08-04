Woori Investment Bank Co.,Ltd.(KOSE:A010050) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
Today at 12:00 am
|End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange - 06:00:00 2023-08-02 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|707.00 KRW
|-2.08%
|-5.48%
|-4.97%
|06:00am
|CI
|Jun. 16
Woori Financial Group Inc. (KOSE:A316140) agreed to acquire the remaining 41.3% stake in Woori Investment Bank Co.,Ltd. (KOSE:A010050) for KRW 270 billion.
|CI
|CI
Woori Financial Group Inc. (KOSE:A316140) agreed to acquire the remaining 41.3% stake in Woori Investment Bank Co.,Ltd. (KOSE:A010050) for KRW 270 billion.
|CI
Woori Investment Bank Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
|CI
Woori Investment Bank Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
|CI
Woori Investment Bank Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
|CI
Woori Investment Bank Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
|CI
Woori Investment Bank Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
|CI
Woori Investment Bank Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
|CI
Woori Investment Bank Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
|CI
K-Bank to Raise $1.1 Billion via Rights Offering of Shares
|MT
Woori Investment Bank Co., Ltd. Reports Unaudited Earnings Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020
|CI
Woori Investment Bank Co., Ltd Reports Unaudited Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019
|CI
Woori Financial Group Inc. completed the acquisition of 59.83% stake in Woori Investment Bank Co., Ltd. from Woori Bank.
|CI
Woori Financial Group Inc. signed a contract to acquire 59.83% stake in Woori Investment Bank Co., Ltd. from Woori Bank for approximately KRW 390 billion.
|CI
Woori Investment Bank Co., Ltd. Announces Earnings Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018
|CI
G-Smatt Global Co., Ltd. announced that it expects to receive KRW 11.5 billion in funding from Woori Investment Bank Co., Ltd., Woori Bank Co., Ltd., Samsung Securities Co.,Ltd., Mirae Asset Daewoo Co., Ltd.
|CI
Woori Investment Bank Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2016
|CI
GaeaSoft Reportedly Mulls Woori Stake Sale
|CI
Woori Investment Bank Reports Earnings Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2014
|CI
Woori Finance Holdings Co., Ltd. (KOSE: A053000) along with three related parties acquired an additional 15.96% stake in Woori Investment Bank Co., Ltd. (KOSE: A010050).
|CI
Kumho Investment Bank cancelled the acquisition of 1.32% stake in Korea Line Corporation.
|CI
JB Financial Group Co., Ltd. agreed to acquire an additional 5.44% stake in JB Woori Capital Co., Ltd. from Woori Investment Bank Co., Ltd. for KRW 10.8 billion.
|CI
Kumho Investment Bank Reports Earnings Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2013
|CI
Woori Financial Intends To Acquire Kumho Investment Bank
|CI
Kumho Investment Bank agreed to acquire 1.32% stake in Korea Line Corporation for KRW 15.4 billion.
|CI
