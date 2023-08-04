Woori Venture Partners Co., Ltd(KOSDAQ:A298870) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
Today at 12:00 am
|End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange - 06:00:00 2023-08-02 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|2555.00 KRW
|-1.16%
|-4.66%
|-19.91%
|Jul. 14
|Catchtable.co.,Ltd. announced that it has received KRW 30 billion in funding from Altos Ventures Management, Inc., Company K Partners Limited, The Korea Development Bank, Hyundai Investment Partners Co., Ltd., Woori Venture Partners Co., Ltd
|Jun. 19
|Wrtn Technologies, Inc. announced that it has received ¥1.5 billion in funding from Capstone Partners Co., Ltd., Z Venture Capital Co., Ltd., Woori Venture Partners Co., Ltd, Hana Securities Co., Ltd., KB Securities Co., Ltd. and other investors.
|Woori Financial Group Inc. (KOSE:A316140) agreed to acquire remaining 44.46% stake in Woori Venture Partners Co., Ltd (KOSDAQ:A298870) for approximately KRW 120 billion.
|Capstone Partners LLC cancelled the termination of NH Special Purpose Acquisition 25 Company (KOSDAQ:A438580) from Woori Venture Partners Co., Ltd (KOSDAQ:A298870) and others
|EverEx Inc. announced that it has received KRW 0.008 million in funding from a group of investors
|Capstone Partners LLC agreed to acquire NH Special Purpose Acquisition 25 Company (KOSDAQ:A438580) from Woori Venture Partners Co., Ltd (KOSDAQ:A298870) and others for KRW 4.2 billion in a reverse merger transaction.
|Medi Whale Inc. announced that it has received KRW 11.86056 billion in funding from a group of investors
|Woori Financial Group Inc. (KOSE:A316140) completed the acquisition of 52% stake in Daol Investment Co.,Ltd. (KOSDAQ:A298870) from Daol Investment & Securities Co., Ltd. (KOSE:A030210).
|Tranche Update on Daol Investment Co.,Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on March 21, 2022.
|Tranche Update on Daol Investment Co.,Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on March 21, 2022.
|Tranche Update on Daol Investment Co.,Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on March 21, 2022.
|Tranche Update on Daol Investment Co.,Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on March 21, 2022.
|Tranche Update on Daol Investment Co.,Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on March 21, 2022.
|Daol Investment Co.,Ltd.'s Equity Buyback announced on March 21, 2022, has expired with 2,866,282 shares, representing 2.90% for KRW 9,969.44 million.
|An unknown buyer agreed to acquire 52% stake in Daol Investment Co.,Ltd. (KOSDAQ:A298870) from Daol Investment & Securities Co., Ltd. (KOSE:A030210) for approximately KRW 210 billion.
|RAONTECH Inc. completed the acquisition of Daishin Balance No.11 Special Purpose Acquisition Co., Ltd. (KOSDAQ:A397500) in a reverse merger transaction.
|Tranche Update on Daol Investment Co.,Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on January 19, 2022.
|Tranche Update on Daol Investment Co.,Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on January 19, 2022.
|Tranche Update on Daol Investment Co.,Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on January 19, 2022.
|Tranche Update on Daol Investment Co.,Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on January 19, 2022.
|Daol Investment Co.,Ltd.'s Equity Buyback announced on January 19, 2022, has expired with 678,521 shares, representing 0.68% for KRW 2,967.6 million.
|Lbox Co., Ltd. announced that it expects to receive funding from The Korea Development Bank, Daol Investment Co.,Ltd., Aju IB Investment Co., Ltd., SV Investment Corporation and other investors
|Onconic Therapeutics, Co., Ltd. announced that it has received KRW 26 billion in funding from a group of investors
|Viva Republica Inc. announced that it has received KRW 529.230506 billion in funding from a group of investors
|Woori Venture Partners Co., Ltd(KOSDAQ:A298870) added to S&P Global BMI Index
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-19.91%
|192 M $
|-4.80%
|192 M $
|-18.25%
|195 M $
|+7.91%
|188 M $
|-8.11%
|187 M $
|+19.67%
|208 M $
|-0.85%
|172 M $
|-5.33%
|214 M $
|+0.69%
|165 M $
|+3.70%
|163 M $