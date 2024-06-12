Leading research university will use Workday to streamline finance and HR operations for its faculty, staff, and student workers

PLEASANTON, Calif., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leading provider of solutions to help organizations manage their people and money , today announced that Clemson University selected Workday Financial Management , Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) , and Workday Strategic Sourcing to enable operational excellence, drive digital transformation, and deliver enhanced experiences for its faculty, staff, and student workers.

A Carnegie R1 public research institution, Clemson University – which serves more than 28,700 undergraduate and graduate students – selected Workday to overhaul its decades-old enterprise resource planning (ERP) system with a modern, cloud-based platform and support the university's bold strategic plan – Clemson Elevate .

"Our partnership with Workday represents a significant milestone in our transformation journey to modernize campus systems and improve experiences for our faculty, staff, and students – all to support the university's mission of teaching, research, and service," said Tony Wagner, executive vice president and chief operating officer, Clemson. "We look forward to further engaging with the campus community and delivering on our transformation promise as our effort progresses toward design, testing, training, and adoption."

With Workday, Clemson University will:

Empower faculty, staff, and student workers with enhanced self-service capabilities to better manage finance and HR tasks, such as payroll, time tracking, expenses, reporting, and more.

Streamline university processes and help eliminate inefficiencies across finance, HR, supply chain, and more.

Unify finance, HR, and operational data into a single system to drive efficiency, and increase collaboration and visibility across the university.

"Campus leaders are seeking flexible solutions that deliver accurate and timely insights to help drive institutional excellence and support their evolving needs," said Michael Hofherr, general manager of state and local government and higher education, Workday. "At Workday, we are honored to partner with Clemson University to deliver solutions that are vital to their success, and we look forward to our partnership, now and in the future."

Workday is the trusted partner for higher education institutions, helping to meet the unique and evolving needs of more than 400 institutions globally. The dedicated Workday higher education team has extensive experience working with colleges and universities across the country and globally. To read more about why higher education customers value Workday, visit workday.com/highereducation .

