News Brief: Workday Appoints Angelique de Vries to President of EMEA

Experienced European Cloud Leader Appointed to Help Drive Further International Growth

LONDON, UK, Sept. 21, 2022 -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, today announced further investment in the EMEA market and leadership with the appointment of Angelique de Vries to president of EMEA. Angelique will report into Doug Robinson, co-president, Workday, who oversees the company's global sales efforts.

In this role, Angelique will lead Workday's EMEA sales efforts, as the company continues to scale rapidly in the EMEA region with more than 2,000 customers headquartered in Europe and standout international growth in a number of markets including France, Germany, and the UK in Q2 fiscal 2023. Workday applications are now used by more than 40% of the FTSE100 and DAX40, and more than 30% of the CAC40.

Angelique is an international leader in the software industry and experienced in driving business growth with a values-driven, customer-focused approach. Most recently, she served as executive vice president and CEO for Salesforce Northern Europe, leading business operations in Benelux and Nordics. She also served as the Chief Revenue Officer for the company's platform solution group. Prior to Salesforce, she spent 24 years at SAP, including in a role as senior vice president of Global Presales and Customer Experience.

Former president of EMEA, Carolyn Horne, has made the decision to take on a newly created role as a strategic advisor to Workday's largest customers and prospective customers in the region. A seasoned Workday executive who has been with the organisation for over 10 years, Carolyn has held the role of president for the past three years and during this time has delivered significant growth and more than tripled the European customer base.

Comments on the News

"Angelique's breadth of experience and customer-centric approach will be critical as we scale our international business and embrace the great opportunity in front of us," said Doug Robinson, co-president, Workday. "A collaborative leader, Angelique's understanding of the European business landscape and shared commitment to building true belonging, diversity, and inclusion in the workplace will help to deliver additional value to our employees, customers, and prospects."

"Carolyn has been a fantastic partner and contributed significantly to Workday's EMEA and global growth during her tenure," continued Robinson. "I'm delighted that she will remain with the Workday business, bringing invaluable experience, Workday cultural values and drive to her new role, which is centred on our market leading customer experience."

"Having worked in the enterprise software industry for more than 27 years, I have been lucky to see many examples of the transformative power of technology," said Angelique de Vries, president of EMEA, Workday. "I've long admired Workday's vision for the cloud and its understanding of how it can help businesses adapt at a time of great change, when people-centricity and efficiency savings are critical for success. When combined with Workday's employee- and customer- focused culture, I see huge opportunity in EMEA and Iook forward to working with an incredibly strong team to continue building on this great momentum."

