Understanding the Basics: What Is Procurement?

Now more than ever, procurement teams are tasked with helping their organizations reach decisions on how to maintain business continuity while also planning for the future. With the help of technology, the office of procurement can more rapidly shift from a tactical organization to a strategic partner in the business. Increasingly, businesses are realizing that strengthening procurement, strategic sourcing, and supply chain management is critical to their success. With an efficient procurement process, they can improve operational efficiency, drive down costs, mitigate risk, and enhance supplier collaboration and engagement. To support these crucial efforts, procurement teams must be empowered with the right cloud-based capabilities.

In this article, we'll explain more about the types of procurement, technologies that manage and support procurement, and why automation and technology have become increasingly important to the success of procurement processes and procurement teams.

What Is Procurement?

Procurement is the process of securing necessary goods and services for the business. There are two main types: direct procurement and indirect procurement.

Direct procurement is when companies obtain parts or materials that go into their end products (usually manufactured). In product-oriented organizations, management of sourcing and procurement is often handled by the manufacturing or operational teams.



Indirect procurement occurs more often in services-oriented companies, which typically see sourcing in categories such as contingent labor, consulting services, advertising, janitorial services, office supplies, or anything else that keeps the company running. This "indirect" spend often represents a considerable percentage of an enterprise's expenses. In services-based companies, the team that manages the acquisition process typically reports to the finance department. Another key piece of procurement is sourcing: the process of sending out requests for proposals (RFPs), vetting bids, negotiating with suppliers, and managing contracts for goods and services. Sourcing is the upstream process that helps enterprises make strategic supplier and cost decisions, while procurement is the downstream process that facilitates the receipt of and payment for goods and services.

More and more, businesses are elevating the leader of procurement to the C-suite in the form of a chief procurement officer (CPO) to drive strategic spend management across their organizations.

What Is Procure to Pay?

Procure to pay (P2P) is the process by which organizations secure and pay for the goods and services they have sourced from their suppliers. Typically, it starts with the procurement department defining what suppliers an organization will contract with and what services they will provide. Then, employees create requisitions and select the goods or services needed. Once requisitions are processed, procurement creates purchase orders (POs) and pays invoices for the selected goods or services. P2P also includes catalog and inventory management, purchases, receipt and stocking, and invoice processing and payment.

What Is Source to Pay?

Source to pay (S2P) encompasses all of the procurement functions preceding P2P. These consist of sourcing specific products and services, including the internal management of procurement projects and external engagement in the RFP stage. Tools such as Workday Strategic Sourcing can help simplify: Project intake.

Sourcing pipeline.

Contract and supplier management.

RFx (Requests for information, proposals, or quotes).

Reverse auctions. What Is Procurement Software?

Procurement software automates the process of securing goods and services and enables faster, smarter decisions across spend analysis, strategic sourcing, procurement, and payment. Procurement tools started with pen, paper, and calculators, and progressed through spreadsheets-still a primary tool for many smaller companies. Now though, procurement technology has evolved into an integral component of many enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems.

Workday offers both sourcing and procurement software that also integrates into our core Workday Financial Management system. Some Workday customers enjoy the added benefit of Workday Human Capital Management capabilities, connecting their people, finance, and procurement data for a holistic view into back-office operations.

Enterprises can also monitor whether preferred suppliers and contracts are being honored and identify opportunities to create a new contract, or to enforce and reduce off-contract spending. An integrated system also enables insight into spend broken out not only by department but also by project, supplier, marketing campaign, and even by employee.

Real-World Benefits of Automating Procurement

Automating procurement can greatly improve process compliance. That's because disjointed manual systems force sourcing and purchasing teams to spend an unreasonable amount of time dealing with data and process challenges. Consequently, frustrated employees often bypass the purchasing process-which leads to rogue spend and increased risk to the business.



When sourcing and procurement teams use data, collaboration, and automation to effectively guide decisions and improve speed to market, the entire enterprise reaps the benefits.