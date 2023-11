Workday Inc. is specialized in the publishing of cloud-based management software for businesses, educational institutions and government bodies. The group offers financial management and human resources and analytical solutions for the finance, technology, communications, professional services, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, insurance, manufacturing, distribution, hotel, higher education and government administration sectors. Net sales by source of income break down between sales and subscriptions (89.6%) and professional services (10.4%). 75.3% of the revenue is generated in the United States.

Sector Software