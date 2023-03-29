Advanced search
Workday Announces Annual Stockholder Meeting

03/29/2023 | 08:31am EDT
PLEASANTON, Calif., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, today announced that its 2023 annual meeting of stockholders will be held virtually on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time / 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The record date for the meeting will be Tuesday, April 25, 2023, and only stockholders of record at the close of business on that date will be entitled to receive notice and vote upon matters considered at the meeting.

Workday will make important information about the meeting and the matters to be considered available to all stockholders of record and encourages stockholders to review the information as soon as it becomes available.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Workday Investor Relations site. The webcast replay will be available for a minimum of 90 days after the live event.

About Workday

Workday is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, helping customers adapt and thrive in a changing world. Workday applications for financial management, human resources, planning, spend management, and analytics are built with artificial intelligence and machine learning at the core to help organizations around the world embrace the future of work. Workday is used by more than 10,000 organizations around the world and across industries – from medium-sized businesses to more than 50% of the Fortune 500. For more information about Workday, visit workday.com.

© 2023 Workday, Inc. All rights reserved. Workday and the Workday logo are registered trademarks of Workday, Inc. All other brand and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

