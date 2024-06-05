New Program Empowers Workday Partners to Scale Innovation and Help Customers Realize Greater Value from the Workday Platform

LAS VEGAS, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leading provider of solutions to help organizations manage their people and money , today announced Built on Workday, a new program that will enable partners to easily build, centrally manage, and market trusted finance and HCM apps that extend the power of the Workday platform . With a "build once, distribute to many" approach, Built on Workday will enable partners to accelerate their revenue without scaling cost, while empowering customers to discover an entirely new range of solutions tailored to their specific needs.

Announced at Workday DevCon 2024 , the company's annual developer conference, Built on Workday will empower partners to create purpose-built apps that address customers' business and industry challenges, and monetize them via Workday Marketplace . With solutions for finance, people processes, planning, payroll, skills transformation, workforce management, spend management, as well as industry solutions for financial services, healthcare, higher education, public sector, retail, and more, Built on Workday will enable customers to get even more value from their Workday investments.

"Today's rapidly evolving business climate requires us to remain a step ahead of our customers. That takes more than just innovating at Workday – it takes enabling innovation for our partners as well," said Matthew Brandt, senior vice president, global partners, Workday. "Built on Workday is the latest example of our efforts to extend the power of the Workday platform by working with our partners to continue meeting the evolving needs of our customers."

"Our collaboration with Workday is a testament to our shared commitment to innovation and customer value," said Claudio Valera, Workday alliance leader, PwC U.S. "Tools like Built on Workday, combined with our deep industry expertise, will help us create tailored solutions to meet our clients' unique needs and help them realize their potential."

Availability

Built on Workday will be available to select early adopter partners this month, with more partners joining in the second half of 2024.

For more information on Built on Workday, Workday partners can visit here or reach out to their partner manager at Workday.

About Workday

Workday is a leading enterprise platform that helps organizations manage their most important assets – their people and money . The Workday platform is built with AI at the core to help customers elevate people, supercharge work, and move their business forever forward. Workday is used by more than 10,500 organizations around the world and across industries – from medium-sized businesses to more than 60% of the Fortune 500. For more information about Workday, visit workday.com .

© 2024 Workday, Inc. All rights reserved. Workday and the Workday logo are registered trademarks of Workday, Inc. All other brand and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, among other things, statements regarding Workday's full-year and second quarter fiscal 2025 subscription revenue and non-GAAP operating margin, growth, demand, strategy, and investments. These forward-looking statements are based only on currently available information and our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. If the risks materialize, assumptions prove incorrect, or we experience unexpected changes in circumstances, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements, and therefore you should not rely on any forward-looking statements. Risks include, but are not limited to: (i) breaches in our security measures or those of our third-party providers, unauthorized access to our customers' or other users' personal data, or disruptions in our data center or computing infrastructure operations; (ii) service outages, delays in the deployment of our applications, and the failure of our applications to perform properly; (iii) privacy concerns and evolving domestic or foreign laws and regulations; (iv) the impact of continuing global economic and geopolitical volatility on our business, as well as on our customers, prospects, partners, and service providers; (v) any loss of key employees or the inability to attract, train, and retain highly skilled employees; (vi) competitive factors, including pricing pressures, industry consolidation, entry of new competitors and new applications, advancements in technology, and marketing initiatives by our competitors; (vii) our reliance on our network of partners to drive additional growth of our revenues; (viii) the regulatory, economic, and political risks associated with our domestic and international operations; (ix) adoption of our applications and services by customers and individuals, including any new features, enhancements, and modifications, as well as our customers' and users' satisfaction with the deployment, training, and support services they receive; (x) the regulatory risks related to new and evolving technologies such as AI and our ability to realize a return on our development efforts; (xi) our ability to realize the expected business or financial benefits of any acquisitions of or investments in companies, (xii) delays or reductions in information technology spending; and (xiii) changes in sales, which may not be immediately reflected in our results due to our subscription model. Further information on these and additional risks that could affect Workday's results is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our most recent report on Form 10-Q or Form 10-K and other reports that we have filed and will file with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. Workday assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Any unreleased services, features, or functions referenced in this document, our website, or other press releases or public statements that are not currently available are subject to change at Workday's discretion and may not be delivered as planned or at all. Customers who purchase Workday services should make their purchase decisions based upon services, features, and functions that are currently available.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/workday-announces-built-on-workday-to-help-partners-build-manage-and-distribute-finance-and-hcm-apps-to-workday-customers-302164797.html

SOURCE Workday Inc.