Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Workday Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WDAY   US98138H1014

WORKDAY INC.

(WDAY)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/04 04:00:00 pm EDT
207.76 USD   +3.21%
08:31aWorkday Announces Date of Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Financial Results
PR
04/27WORKDAY GLOBAL SURVEY : Finance, HR, and IT Leaders Reveal Top Barriers to Digital Transformation Post-Pandemic
PR
04/26WORKDAY CTO : 3 Critical Factors For Delivering Business Continuity at Scale
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Workday Announces Date of Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Financial Results

05/05/2022 | 08:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PLEASANTON, Calif., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, plans to announce its fiscal 2023 first quarter financial results after market close on Thursday, May 26, 2022. The company will host a conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to review its financial results and business outlook.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Workday Investor Relations site. The replay of the webcast will be available for a minimum of 90 days after the conference call.

About Workday
Workday is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, helping customers adapt and thrive in a changing world. Workday applications for financial management, human resources, planning, spend management, and analytics have been adopted by thousands of organizations around the world and across industries – from medium-sized businesses to more than 50% of the Fortune 500. For more information about Workday, visit workday.com.

© 2022. Workday, Inc. All rights reserved. Workday and the Workday logo are registered trademarks of Workday, Inc. All other brand and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/workday-announces-date-of-fiscal-2023-first-quarter-financial-results-301540214.html

SOURCE Workday Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about WORKDAY INC.
08:31aWorkday Announces Date of Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Financial Results
PR
04/27WORKDAY GLOBAL SURVEY : Finance, HR, and IT Leaders Reveal Top Barriers to Digital Transfo..
PR
04/26WORKDAY CTO : 3 Critical Factors For Delivering Business Continuity at Scale
PU
04/25GLOBAL STUDY : Leaders Looking for More Sustainable Pace of Digital Transformation
PU
04/25KeyBanc Adjusts Workday's Price Target to $268 from $312, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
04/21WORKDAY : How DXC Embraced Digital Transformation to Become a Truly Merged Organization
PU
04/21WORKDAY : How Thomson Reuters Made Self-Identification Initiatives Work for Its Employees
PU
04/21Workday Helps Global Customers Drive Social and Sustainability Initiatives with Expande..
PR
04/21Workday Announces New Solutions and Expanded Capabilities to Help Its Global Customers ..
CI
04/20INSIDER SELL : Workday
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WORKDAY INC.
More recommendations