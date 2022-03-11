Workday : Announcing Winners of the 2022 Workday Partner Innovation Awards

This tool allows organizations to connect emissions data to their financials and science-based targets. It provides leaders with essential data to help them assess their emissions-reduction strategies, allocate future resources, balance costs and benefits, and track their progress against their goals-all within Workday Adaptive Planning.

PwC has created a truly next-generation financial planning and analysis tool for banking. Its planning and profitability analysis tool solves a critical need in the banking industry, helping enterprises model complex scenarios and visualize impact on profit and loss (P&L), balance sheet, and cash flow statements.

The Workday partner ecosystem is essential in ensuring our joint customers have the necessary tools to navigate a changing world. Without further ado, here are the winners of our second annual Partner Innovation Awards. Our first category highlights the 2022 Services Partner Industry Innovation Award winners.

To honor our services, software, and payroll partners for their outstanding innovations and best-in-class solutions, we created the Workday Partner Innovation Awards and announced our inaugural winners in 2021. Now in our second year, we're thrilled to highlight the next round of winning solutions.

At Workday, we're dedicated to helping our customers navigate a constantly changing world. A key piece in empowering our customers to succeed is our extensive partner ecosystem , which helps deliver specialized solutions to meet business-critical needs.

The Workday partner ecosystem is essential in ensuring our joint customers have the necessary tools to navigate a changing world.

Huron Healthcare Demand Planning using Workday Adaptive Planning and Workday Prism Analytics



This solution gives healthcare organizations an integrated system that uses advanced machine learning to support daily demand planning for supplies, resources, and space. Built on Workday Adaptive Planning, this solution leverages Workday Prism Analytics to integrate Workday Adaptive Planning for Financials, Workday Supply Chain Management for Health Care, Workday Human Capital Management (HCM), and Workday Financials for one connected solution.



Deloitte Academic Annual Compensation Engine powered by Workday Extend



This unique solution helps higher education institutions whose compensation programs have government fund components. It helps manage budgets, balance salary increases against the correct fund budgets, and allocate rewards. A leading research institution uses this to manage its year-end compensation review process.



Accenture Future of Work Playbook for Professional Services Organizations using Workday Journeys, Workday Extend, and Workday Prism Analytics



To better manage the future of work in large, diverse organizations, Accenture built on Workday Performance capabilities, combining rich employee data with critical client account inputs to deepen insight into the performance cycle. With a Workday dashboard that integrates data from multiple sources, companies can deliver scalable and targeted guidance, learning, and support for critical moments of the employee experience.



Alight Position to Performance Solution for Retail Organizations using Workday Extend and supported by Workday Prism Analytics



Alight's solution enables retail organizations to streamline, manage, and measure the recruiting, hiring, and onboarding process for employees in consistent sets of roles. This efficient hiring process not only saves organizations time, it helps empower new employees from day one.



CrossCountry Consulting Gaming E-Commerce Revenue With Automated Partner Payments using Workday Adaptive Planning and Workday Prism Analytics



This helps gaming companies scale their e-commerce growth while automating the entire payment network of global users, developers, partners, and suppliers. It also improves invoicing accuracy and efficiency by removing manual processes, standardizing revenue contracts, and ensuring a consistent billing and customer experience.



GHX Data Connect Integration for Workday Financials



Hospitals and healthcare systems can protect against disruption and drive better patient outcomes by gaining greater visibility across their supply chains. This integration helps healthcare institutions source products, identify alternative suppliers, and negotiate contracts on a single system. Empowered with data, health systems can pivot faster and build stronger supplier relationships while supporting complex business processes.



Kainos Smart Test for Automated Testing



Smart Test from Kainos provides organizations with a comprehensive, automated testing service built exclusively for Workday. Designed with Workday users in mind, Smart Test improves the accuracy and operational assurance of configurations while reducing the cost and effort associated with manual testing. The Kainos team of test experts builds, maintains, and executes testing using the Smart Test automated testing platform, triages the results, and presents findings and recommendations on a regular basis-freeing small and medium-sized enterprises to focus on solutions or explore and activate Workday's exciting functionality.



Hyland Content Services for Workday Human Capital Management



Hyland Content Services for Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) allows Workday customers to have instant access to employee-related files, index them directly to Workday tags and metadata, and leverage Hyland features such as auto-redaction, life cycle management, document sharing, capture and extraction, and more. All these features can be made available to users as an extension to the familiar Workday user interface, eliminating the need to launch a separate application.



"Our services and software partners play a pivotal role in extending the Workday mission and ensuring our customers can thrive despite uncertainty," said Webb Armentrout, group vice president, global partners, at Workday. "We are beyond grateful for their continued innovation and the high-quality solutions they provide to help our joint customers succeed."



Congratulations to our services and software winners, and a sincere thank you to all of our partners for helping us power the success of our joint customers. See you next year!



Curious about Workday's services and software partners? Explore our partner ecosystem and discover how you can accelerate time to market, deploy new capabilities, and integrate third-party solutions.