By Kathryn Hardison

Workday Inc.'s board of directors has approved a new share repurchase program with an authorization of up to $500 million.

The company said Tuesday that the new program is designed to reduce the impact of future share dilution from employee stock issuances.

The share repurchase program will have a term of 18 months and may be suspended or discontinued at any time, the company said.

