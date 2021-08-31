Workday Currently Up 10 Consecutive Days, On Track for Record Winning Streak -- Data Talk

Workday, Inc. Class A (WDAY) is currently at $271.70, up $0.33 or 0.12%

-- Would be highest close since Feb. 19, 2021, when it closed at $276.34

-- Currently up 10 consecutive days; up 17.44% over this period

-- Longest winning streak on record (Based on available data back to Oct. 12, 2012)

-- Best 10 day stretch since the 10 days ending Feb. 12, 2021, when it rose 23.66%

-- Up 15.92% month-to-date

-- Up 13.39% year-to-date

-- Down 3.43% from its all-time closing high of $281.36 on Feb. 12, 2021

-- Up 12.39% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 1, 2020), when it closed at $241.75

-- Down 3.43% from its 52 week closing high of $281.36 on Feb. 12, 2021

-- Up 35.55% from its 52 week closing low of $200.45 on Sept. 18, 2020

-- Traded as high as $275.71; highest intraday level since Feb. 19, 2021, when it hit $277.13

-- Up 1.6% at today's intraday high

All data as of 2:15:14 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

