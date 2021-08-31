Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Workday Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WDAY   US98138H1014

WORKDAY INC.

(WDAY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Workday Currently Up 10 Consecutive Days, On Track for Record Winning Streak -- Data Talk

08/31/2021 | 02:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Workday, Inc. Class A (WDAY) is currently at $271.70, up $0.33 or 0.12%

-- Would be highest close since Feb. 19, 2021, when it closed at $276.34

-- Currently up 10 consecutive days; up 17.44% over this period

-- Longest winning streak on record (Based on available data back to Oct. 12, 2012)

-- Best 10 day stretch since the 10 days ending Feb. 12, 2021, when it rose 23.66%

-- Up 15.92% month-to-date

-- Up 13.39% year-to-date

-- Down 3.43% from its all-time closing high of $281.36 on Feb. 12, 2021

-- Up 12.39% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 1, 2020), when it closed at $241.75

-- Down 3.43% from its 52 week closing high of $281.36 on Feb. 12, 2021

-- Up 35.55% from its 52 week closing low of $200.45 on Sept. 18, 2020

-- Traded as high as $275.71; highest intraday level since Feb. 19, 2021, when it hit $277.13

-- Up 1.6% at today's intraday high

All data as of 2:15:14 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-31-21 1434ET

All news about WORKDAY INC.
02:35pWorkday Currently Up 10 Consecutive Days, On Track for Record Winning Streak ..
DJ
08/30TRACKINSIGHT : Workday Inc. surprises Wall Street, ending Friday’s session with ..
TI
08/30Today on Wall Street: Back to the guessing game
08/30WORKDAY : Loop Capital Adjusts Workday's Price Target to $340 From $320, Reitera..
MT
08/30ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Bill.com, Brinker, Dollar, Tree, Gap, Workday...
08/27CLOSE UPDATE : US Stocks Rally to New Highs as Fed Chair Powell Says 'Much Groun..
MT
08/27Bill.com, Workday rise; Peloton Interactive, Ollie's fall
AQ
08/27SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks, Chipmakers Ending Near Intra-Day Highs
MT
08/27S&P 500, Nasdaq set for all-time closing highs as Powell sooths taper worries
RE
08/27SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Gaining This Afternoon As Chipmakers Extend Recent S..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WORKDAY INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 102 M - -
Net income 2022 -79,4 M - -
Net cash 2022 2 181 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -810x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 67 300 M 67 300 M -
EV / Sales 2022 12,8x
EV / Sales 2023 10,5x
Nbr of Employees 12 500
Free-Float 76,3%
Chart WORKDAY INC.
Duration : Period :
Workday Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WORKDAY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 271,37 $
Average target price 294,22 $
Spread / Average Target 8,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aneel Bhusri Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Chano Fernandez Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Robynne D. Sisco Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Sheri Rhodes Chief Information Officer
Jim Stratton Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WORKDAY INC.13.25%67 300
ADOBE INC.33.17%317 278
AUTODESK, INC.3.37%68 950
TWILIO INC.8.33%64 957
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.11.96%50 883
DATADOG, INC.38.80%42 357