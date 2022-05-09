Workday Down Over 6%, on Track for Lowest Close Since June 2020 -- Data Talk

Workday, Inc. Class A (WDAY) is currently at $177.00, down $12.46 or 6.57%

--Would be lowest close since June 12, 2020, when it closed at $173.55

--On pace for largest percent decrease since March 7, 2022, when it fell 6.58%

--Currently down four of the past five days

--Currently down three consecutive days; down 14.8% over this period

--Worst three day stretch since the three days ending March 18, 2020, when it fell 17.34%

--Down 14.37% month-to-date

--Down 35.21% year-to-date

--Down 41.17% from its all-time closing high of $300.90 on Nov. 17, 2021

--Down 23.80% from 52 weeks ago (May 10, 2021), when it closed at $232.29

--Down 41.17% from its 52-week closing high of $300.90 on Nov. 17, 2021

--Would be a new 52-week closing low

--Traded as low as $175.07; lowest intraday level since Aug. 10, 2020, when it hit $174.90

--Down 7.6% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since July 27, 2021, when it fell as much as 7.8%

All data as of 11:29:08 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

