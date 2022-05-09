Log in
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/09 12:05:22 pm EDT
177.03 USD   -6.56%
11:48aWorkday Down Over 6%, on Track for Lowest Close Since June 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
05/05Workday Announces Date of Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Financial Results
PR
04/27WORKDAY GLOBAL SURVEY : Finance, HR, and IT Leaders Reveal Top Barriers to Digital Transformation Post-Pandemic
PR
Workday Down Over 6%, on Track for Lowest Close Since June 2020 -- Data Talk

05/09/2022 | 11:48am EDT
Workday, Inc. Class A (WDAY) is currently at $177.00, down $12.46 or 6.57%


--Would be lowest close since June 12, 2020, when it closed at $173.55

--On pace for largest percent decrease since March 7, 2022, when it fell 6.58%

--Currently down four of the past five days

--Currently down three consecutive days; down 14.8% over this period

--Worst three day stretch since the three days ending March 18, 2020, when it fell 17.34%

--Down 14.37% month-to-date

--Down 35.21% year-to-date

--Down 41.17% from its all-time closing high of $300.90 on Nov. 17, 2021

--Down 23.80% from 52 weeks ago (May 10, 2021), when it closed at $232.29

--Down 41.17% from its 52-week closing high of $300.90 on Nov. 17, 2021

--Would be a new 52-week closing low

--Traded as low as $175.07; lowest intraday level since Aug. 10, 2020, when it hit $174.90

--Down 7.6% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since July 27, 2021, when it fell as much as 7.8%


All data as of 11:29:08 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-09-22 1147ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 6 201 M - -
Net income 2023 -297 M - -
Net cash 2023 2 990 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -159x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 47 554 M 47 554 M -
EV / Sales 2023 7,19x
EV / Sales 2024 5,81x
Nbr of Employees 15 200
Free-Float 77,2%
Workday Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends WORKDAY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 35
Last Close Price 189,46 $
Average target price 306,94 $
Spread / Average Target 62,0%
Managers and Directors
Aneel Bhusri Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Chano Fernandez Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robynne D. Sisco Co-President
Doug Robinson Co-President
Barbara Larson Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WORKDAY INC.-30.65%49 151
ADOBE INC.-31.05%189 241
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-10.69%46 972
AUTODESK, INC.-31.09%43 155
DATADOG, INC.-38.24%35 232
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.-12.59%33 637