Workday Down Over 9%, Worst Performer in the Nasdaq 100 So Far Today -- Data Talk

Workday, Inc. Class A (WDAY) is currently at $152.94, down $15.21 or 9.05%

--Would be lowest close since May 18, 2020, when it closed at $150.56

--On pace for largest percent decrease since Nov. 20, 2020, when it fell 9.27%

--Snaps a two day winning streak

--Down 26.01% month-to-date; on pace for worst month on record (Based on available data back to Oct. 12, 2012)

--Down 44.01% year-to-date

--Down 49.17% from its all-time closing high of $300.90 on Nov. 17, 2021

--Down 33.13% from 52 weeks ago (May 28, 2021), when it closed at $228.72

--Down 49.17% from its 52-week closing high of $300.90 on Nov. 17, 2021

--Would be a new 52-week closing low

--Traded as low as $149.06; lowest intraday level since May 5, 2020, when it hit $148.80

--Down 11.36% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since March 18, 2020, when it fell as much as 13.12%

--Worst performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

All data as of 12:05:10 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-27-22 1224ET