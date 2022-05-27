Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Workday Inc.
  News
  Summary
    WDAY   US98138H1014

WORKDAY INC.

(WDAY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/27 12:44:12 pm EDT
156.46 USD   -6.96%
12:25pWorkday Down Over 9%, Worst Performer in the Nasdaq 100 So Far Today -- Data Talk
DJ
11:42aDA Davidson Adjusts Price Target for Workday to $220 From $250, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
10:57aUBS Adjusts Workday Price Target to $170 From $185, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
Workday Down Over 9%, Worst Performer in the Nasdaq 100 So Far Today -- Data Talk

05/27/2022 | 12:25pm EDT
Workday, Inc. Class A (WDAY) is currently at $152.94, down $15.21 or 9.05%


--Would be lowest close since May 18, 2020, when it closed at $150.56

--On pace for largest percent decrease since Nov. 20, 2020, when it fell 9.27%

--Snaps a two day winning streak

--Down 26.01% month-to-date; on pace for worst month on record (Based on available data back to Oct. 12, 2012)

--Down 44.01% year-to-date

--Down 49.17% from its all-time closing high of $300.90 on Nov. 17, 2021

--Down 33.13% from 52 weeks ago (May 28, 2021), when it closed at $228.72

--Down 49.17% from its 52-week closing high of $300.90 on Nov. 17, 2021

--Would be a new 52-week closing low

--Traded as low as $149.06; lowest intraday level since May 5, 2020, when it hit $148.80

--Down 11.36% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since March 18, 2020, when it fell as much as 13.12%

--Worst performer in the Nasdaq 100 today


All data as of 12:05:10 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-27-22 1224ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NASDAQ 100 2.47% 12582.96 Real-time Quote.-24.77%
NASDAQ COMP. 2.46% 12031.65 Real-time Quote.-24.96%
WORKDAY INC. -7.13% 156.005 Delayed Quote.-38.45%
All news about WORKDAY INC.
12:25pWorkday Down Over 9%, Worst Performer in the Nasdaq 100 So Far Today -- Data Talk
DJ
11:42aDA Davidson Adjusts Price Target for Workday to $220 From $250, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
10:57aUBS Adjusts Workday Price Target to $170 From $185, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
10:57aOppenheimer Adjusts Workday Price Target to $190 From $310, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
10:54aCredit Suisse Lowers Workday's PT to $230 from $300, Says Q1 Results Overshadowed by We..
MT
09:36aStifel Nicolaus Adjusts Price Target for Workday to $220 From $275, Maintains Buy Ratin..
MT
09:35aCowen Adjusts Price Target for Workday to $220 From $250, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
09:29aJPMorgan Adjusts Price Target for Workday to $235 From $280, Maintains Overweight Ratin..
MT
09:17aGoldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target for Workday to $260 From $300, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
09:17aBMO Capital Adjusts Price Target for Workday to $239 From $249, Maintains Outperform R..
MT
Analyst Recommendations on WORKDAY INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 6 201 M - -
Net income 2023 -365 M - -
Net cash 2023 2 899 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -123x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 42 654 M 42 654 M -
EV / Sales 2023 6,41x
EV / Sales 2024 5,15x
Nbr of Employees 15 200
Free-Float 77,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 34
Last Close Price 168,15 $
Average target price 250,03 $
Spread / Average Target 48,7%
Aneel Bhusri Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Chano Fernandez Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robynne D. Sisco Co-President
Doug Robinson Co-President
Barbara Larson Chief Financial Officer
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WORKDAY INC.-38.45%42 654
ADOBE INC.-27.94%193 064
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-12.06%45 809
AUTODESK, INC.-33.66%41 685
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.5.14%39 000
DATADOG, INC.-49.68%28 235