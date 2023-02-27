Workday : Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter Investor Presentation

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements for which there are risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Forward-looking statements may include any statements regarding strategies or plans for future operations; any statements concerning new features, enhancements or upgrades to our existing applications or plans for future applications; any projections of revenues, gross margins, earnings, or other financial items; and any statements of expectation or belief. Forward-looking statements are based only on currently available information and our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, and therefore you should not rely on any forward-looking statements that we may make. Further information on risks that could affect Workday's results is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available on the Workday investor relations webpage: www.workday.com/company/investor_relations.php
Workday at a Glance
Workday
by the Numbers
$125B+
Market Opportunity
$5.57B 22% YoY Growth
Fiscal Year 2023 Subscription Revenue
$9.68B 21% YoY Growth
24-Month Subscription Revenue Backlog1
$1.66B 27% Margin
Fiscal Year 2023 Operating Cash Flow
Enterprise Management Cloud
For Finance, HR, Planning, Spend Management and Analytics
10,000+ Global Customers
Operating across 175+ Countries
Serving 50%+ of the Fortune 500
Including 70%+ of the top 50 Fortune 500 companies
60M+ Global Users
95%+ Customer Satisfaction2
17,700+ Employees Worldwide
Offices in 30+ Countries
As of 1.31.2023
Based on a survey conducted by Workday of Named Support Contacts in May 2022
