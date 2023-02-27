Advanced search
Workday : Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter Investor Presentation

02/27/2023
Investor Presentation

Q4 FY23

Safe Harbor Statement

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements for which there are risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Forward-looking statements may include any statements regarding strategies or plans for future operations; any statements concerning new features, enhancements or upgrades to our existing applications or plans for future applications; any projections of revenues, gross margins, earnings, or other financial items; and any statements of expectation or belief. Forward-looking statements are based only on currently available information and our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, and therefore you should not rely on any forward-looking statements that we may make. Further information on risks that could affect Workday's results is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available on the Workday investor relations webpage: www.workday.com/company/investor_relations.php

Workday assumes no obligation for, and does not intend to update, any forward-looking statements. Any unreleased services, features, functionality or enhancements referenced in any Workday document, roadmap, blog, our website, press release or public statement that are not currently available are subject to change at Workday's discretion and may not be delivered as planned or at all.

Customers who purchase Workday services should make their purchase decisions based upon services, features, and functions that are currently available.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures of performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are in addition to, and not a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with Workday's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are contained in the Appendix to this presentation. The Company has not provided a reconciliation of its forward outlook for non-GAAP operating margin with its forward-looking GAAP operating margin in reliance on the unreasonable efforts exception provided under Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K. The Company is unable, without unreasonable efforts, to quantify share-based compensation expense, which is excluded from our non-GAAP operating margin, as it requires additional inputs such as the number of shares granted and market prices that are not ascertainable.

Workday at a Glance

Workday

by the Numbers

$125B+

Market Opportunity

$5.57B 22% YoY Growth

Fiscal Year 2023 Subscription Revenue

$9.68B 21% YoY Growth

24-Month Subscription Revenue Backlog1

$1.66B 27% Margin

Fiscal Year 2023 Operating Cash Flow

Enterprise Management Cloud

For Finance, HR, Planning, Spend Management and Analytics

10,000+ Global Customers

Operating across 175+ Countries

Serving 50%+ of the Fortune 500

Including 70%+ of the top 50 Fortune 500 companies

60M+ Global Users

95%+ Customer Satisfaction2

17,700+ Employees Worldwide

Offices in 30+ Countries

  1. As of 1.31.2023
  2. Based on a survey conducted by Workday of Named Support Contacts in May 2022

Disclaimer

Workday Inc. published this content on 27 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2023 22:43:54 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
