Workday : Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Investor Presentation
08/25/2022 | 05:11pm EDT
Investor Presentation
Q2 FY23
Safe Harbor Statement
This presentation may contain forward-looking statements for which there are risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Forward-looking statements may include any statements regarding strategies or plans for future operations; any statements concerning new features, enhancements or upgrades to our existing applications or plans for future applications; any projections of revenues, gross margins, earnings, or other financial items; and any statements of expectation or belief. Forward-looking statements are based only on currently available information and our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, and therefore you should not rely on any forward-looking statements that we may make. Further information on risks that could affect Workday's results is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available on the Workday investor relations webpage: www.workday.com/company/investor_relations.php
Workday assumes no obligation for, and does not intend to update, any forward-looking statements. Any unreleased services, features, functionality or enhancements referenced in any Workday document, roadmap, blog, our website, press release or
public statement that are not currently available are subject to change at Workday's discretion and may not be delivered as
planned or at all.
Customers who purchase Workday services should make their purchase decisions based upon services, features, and functions that are currently available.
Use of Non-GAAP Measures
In addition to financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures of financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are in addition to, and not a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with Workday's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures are contained in the Appendix to this presentation. A reconciliation of our forward outlook for non-GAAP operating margin with our forward-looking GAAP operating margin is not available without unreasonable efforts as the quantification of share- based compensation expense, which is excluded from our non-GAAP operating margin, requires additional inputs such as the number of shares granted and market prices that are not ascertainable.
Workday at a Glance
Workday
by the Numbers
$105B+
Market Opportunity
$5.04B 22% YoY Growth
Trailing Twelve Month Subscription Revenue1
$8.37B 22% YoY Growth
24-Month Subscription Revenue Backlog2
$1.55B 27% Margin
Trailing Twelve Month Operating Cash Flow1
For the trailing twelve months ended 7.31.2022
As of 7.31.2022
Based on a survey conducted by Workday of Named Support Contacts in May 2022
Enterprise Management Cloud
For Finance, HR, Planning, Spend Management and Analytics
9,500+ Global Customers
Operating across 175+ Countries
Serving 50%+ of the Fortune 500
Including 70%+ of the top 50 Fortune 500 companies
60M+ Global Users
95%+ Customer Satisfaction3
16,900+ Employees Worldwide
Offices in 30+ Countries
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.