    WDAY   US98138H1014

WORKDAY INC.

(WDAY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05:23 2022-08-25 pm EDT
178.75 USD   +11.45%
Workday : Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Investor Presentation

08/25/2022 | 05:11pm EDT
Investor Presentation

Q2 FY23

Safe Harbor Statement

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements for which there are risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Forward-looking statements may include any statements regarding strategies or plans for future operations; any statements concerning new features, enhancements or upgrades to our existing applications or plans for future applications; any projections of revenues, gross margins, earnings, or other financial items; and any statements of expectation or belief. Forward-looking statements are based only on currently available information and our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, and therefore you should not rely on any forward-looking statements that we may make. Further information on risks that could affect Workday's results is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available on the Workday investor relations webpage: www.workday.com/company/investor_relations.php

Workday assumes no obligation for, and does not intend to update, any forward-looking statements. Any unreleased services, features, functionality or enhancements referenced in any Workday document, roadmap, blog, our website, press release or

public statement that are not currently available are subject to change at Workday's discretion and may not be delivered as

planned or at all.

Customers who purchase Workday services should make their purchase decisions based upon services, features, and functions that are currently available.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures of financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are in addition to, and not a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with Workday's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures are contained in the Appendix to this presentation. A reconciliation of our forward outlook for non-GAAP operating margin with our forward-looking GAAP operating margin is not available without unreasonable efforts as the quantification of share- based compensation expense, which is excluded from our non-GAAP operating margin, requires additional inputs such as the number of shares granted and market prices that are not ascertainable.

Workday at a Glance

Workday

by the Numbers

$105B+

Market Opportunity

$5.04B 22% YoY Growth

Trailing Twelve Month Subscription Revenue1

$8.37B 22% YoY Growth

24-Month Subscription Revenue Backlog2

$1.55B 27% Margin

Trailing Twelve Month Operating Cash Flow1

  1. For the trailing twelve months ended 7.31.2022
  2. As of 7.31.2022
  3. Based on a survey conducted by Workday of Named Support Contacts in May 2022

Enterprise Management Cloud

For Finance, HR, Planning, Spend Management and Analytics

9,500+ Global Customers

Operating across 175+ Countries

Serving 50%+ of the Fortune 500

Including 70%+ of the top 50 Fortune 500 companies

60M+ Global Users

95%+ Customer Satisfaction3

16,900+ Employees Worldwide

Offices in 30+ Countries

Disclaimer

Workday Inc. published this content on 25 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2022 21:10:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 6 196 M - -
Net income 2023 -381 M - -
Net cash 2023 2 848 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -106x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 40 737 M 40 737 M -
EV / Sales 2023 6,11x
EV / Sales 2024 4,91x
Nbr of Employees 15 200
Free-Float 77,5%
Technical analysis trends WORKDAY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 34
Last Close Price 160,38 $
Average target price 213,88 $
Spread / Average Target 33,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aneel Bhusri Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Chano Fernandez Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robynne D. Sisco Co-President
Doug Robinson Co-President
Barbara Larson Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WORKDAY INC.-41.29%40 737
ADOBE INC.-28.46%189 844
AUTODESK, INC.-23.74%46 590
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-14.89%44 378
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.-4.77%34 925
DATADOG, INC.-40.88%33 322