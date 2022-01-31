Workday : Formula 1 Puts Pedal to the Metal on Digital Acceleration

In the midst of the COVID 19 pandemic, Formula 1 (F1) orchestrated races across several global venues. It was a mammoth task that required finding the right technology and logistical solutions. We caught up with Chris Roberts, head of IT infrastructure at Formula 1, to learn more about the organisation's digital journey on and off the track. Can we start by getting a bit of background on you and how the IT function at F1 has developed?

I joined Formula 1 back in 1999, and it was one of those jobs you come into and think, "Right. I'll come here and I'll do a few years," but then you join and get a little bit hooked. At F1, change is just part of the engine, and there's constant evolution here. I talk to my peers in similar organisations, and there's a lot of keeping the lights on. It's quite different at Formula 1. It's very much an innovation machine and a real change animal, which has kept me busy.

Three and a bit years ago now, they merged what were two separate IT departments-the race IT department and the business IT department, and they had a very separate focus within the organisation. As the organisation grew, it actually became harder to administer these two separate silos. So the decision was made to merge them into one department, which totally made sense.

Alongside the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, you had 17 races in 11 locations, including five new venues, to deal with. From a tech perspective, how do you start to think about that?

From my perspective, if I put on a purely IT hat, COVID-19 was a time where we absolutely pulled it all together. Everybody across the company did massive, massive amounts of work. But we used COVID-19 as an opportunity to accelerate what was a three-year plan, and we squashed it into about eight weeks. We took our full broadcast infrastructure, and we cut about 80% of it off and decided to keep it all in our technical facility in Biggin Hill.



We do the acquisition part of the racing at the circuit, and then the production piece is done back in the UK now. I guess it was about eight weeks of work, which should have taken about three years to design. COVID-19 gave us the opportunity to take that risk, and actually, it was a springboard where we thought, "We need to do something. Let's just ramp up." The plan was already in the back pocket, so we kind of knew what we wanted to do. We just really accelerated that. We're talking about massive infrastructure changes with regards to separating something that had been glued together for the last 20 years, pulling that apart and actually separating it from different continents. Without the connectivity piece, we are absolutely dead in the water, so we put a lot of work and a lot of effort into getting the fastest network that we can with the lowest possible latency.

F1 and innovation have gone hand-in-hand throughout the history of the sport, but which technologies are you prioritising as you look to keep up with digital innovation?

Off the track, it's all about customer focus, so customer data platforms are very high on my list, and they're certainly on the radar. We're looking at a number of programmes right now as we review our whole martech stack. We want to be able to give Formula 1 fans the content they want and as much of it as they want to consume.

Without being too intrusive, we'd like to understand who our customers are better so that we can service them better. It's a big area for us at the minute to ensure that what we're putting out there is the right content that people are searching for and looking for. I would say that's probably the biggest priority at the minute, and it is all around our martech stack.

Protecting intellectual property is obviously a big priority in F1, but from a corporate perspective, can you tell us about some of the cybersecurity initiatives you've been working on?

When Liberty took over Formula 1, they came in with a very strong agenda. Bernie [Ecclestone] did a really good job at making handshakes and deals. However, Liberty's view was, "We haven't got a marketing department. We need a commercial department. We need all these elements that you would consider natural in many businesses." So they set about spinning up all these new departments.

These groups went away and started working on all of these projects. People think of Formula 1 as a massive global brand, but actually, we're 500 people. And sometimes people assume there are thousands of us, but we have to utilise a lot of third parties and partners to achieve what we want to achieve. So the cyber or the information security programme was spun up to put a bit of a net around some of these third parties to help us work with those that we entrust with some of our corporate data and things like that.



