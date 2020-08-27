Workday : Lifts Fiscal Year Subscription-Revenue Outlook, Names Co-CEO

By Micah Maidenberg

Workday Inc. promoted a leader to co-chief executive and raised its revenue forecast as it worked to capitalize on the pandemic-fueled remote-working trend.

Workday on Thursday said it named Chano Fernandez co-CEO, where he will work with the company's co-founder, Aneel Bhusri, who was previously sole top executive.

Mr. Fernandez joined Workday in 2014 and most recently served as the company's co-president.

The firm, which offers cloud-based finance and human resources applications, on Thursday also raised its fiscal 2021 subscription revenue guidance to $3.73 billion to $3.74 billion. It expects at least $948 million in subscription revenue for its fiscal third quarter.

