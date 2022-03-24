Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Workday, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WDAY   US98138H1014

WORKDAY, INC.

(WDAY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Workday : Making Sense of Employee Expectations in 2022

03/24/2022 | 06:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The list of events impacting organizations and their employees over the past few years has continued to grow. Whether it's the COVID-19 pandemic or climate change, political turmoil, humanitarian crises, social justice movements, or the "Great Resignation," they're all reshaping the employee experience.

Employee feedback is an essential part of understanding what your people need to feel valued and perform at their best, so that the organization as a whole can adapt to external circumstances in a way that ensures ongoing success and employee loyalty.

Our latest report, "Employee Expectations 2022," reveals how employee priorities are changing in response to events over the past 12 months, based on an analysis of 19 million comments submitted in Workday Peakon Employee Voice throughout 2021 by nearly 1.8 million employees across 1,000+ companies.

Employees were much more likely to comment about external events when responding to engagement surveys in 2021.

Flexibility Remains a Top Priority for Employees

The proportion of employee comments related to flexible working, which includes terms such as remote working, work-life balance, and mental wellbeing, has remained almost unchanged since 2020. This highlights that flexible working is still a primary concern for employees-especially when taking into consideration the 125% increase in comment activity between 2019 and 2020.

While the proportion of comments has remained stable, flexible working scores actually decreased between 2020 and 2021, which suggests a disconnect between what organizations and their employees think the future of flexible working should look like.

In particular, organizations with a higher number of frontline workers need to ensure that employee feedback is being incorporated into the design of flexible working policies.

Environmental, Social, and Governance Practices in the Spotlight

Employees were much more likely to comment about external events when responding to engagement surveys in 2021. This points to the growing impact that issues related to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices are having on the employee experience.

An increased number of comments related to environmental, social, and governance themes signals the emergence of more purpose-driven employees.

The data reveals 12% of all employee comments in 2021 were related to ESG themes, with those mentioning social issues and the environment seeing the biggest increase compared to the year before.

The importance of ESG practices among employees is likely to remain in the spotlight for years to come, especially as it relates to attracting and retaining top talent. Over 50% of employees evaluate ESG commitments when looking at prospective employers, while those at purpose-driven organizations are 1.4 times more engaged, according to a recent survey.

Growing Influence of Younger Generations in the Workplace

While a number of themes, including flexible work and growth, have remained consistent over the past few years, the increased number of comments related to ESG signals the emergence of employees who are more purpose driven, particularly among younger generations.

As part of our analysis, we found that millennials are driving the conversation across all three areas of ESG, and are much more likely to voice their opinion about social issues. Similarly, Generation Z represents a significant proportion of comments related to ESG themes.

This pattern also extends beyond ESG to other vital aspects of the employee experience, such as belonging and diversity (B&D). Breaking down employee comments by generation reveals that millennials were most likely to leave a comment about B&D throughout 2021.

While Generation X and baby boomers are still well represented in our data, the growing influence of younger generations in the workforce will only continue to grow, especially as millennials already represent a third of the global workforce with Gen Z predicted to reach 27% by 2025.

To learn more about how the evolution of employee expectations will impact organizations in 2022, and what you can do to address them, download the full report.

Disclaimer

Workday Inc. published this content on 24 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2022 22:05:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WORKDAY, INC.
06:06pWORKDAY : Making Sense of Employee Expectations in 2022
PU
03/22WORKDAY : Our Commitments to ESG at Workday
PU
03/22TRANSCRIPT : Workday, Inc. Presents at Wolfe Research Virtual “March Madness” So..
CI
03/22Companies with sustainable growth
03/22Genpact Selects Workday Inc. to Help Scale its Business and Support Long-Term Growth
CI
03/21WORKDAY : Are CFOs the New Data Leaders?
PU
03/21WORKDAY : Continuous Planning Catapults Finance Forward
PU
03/21Stifel Adjusts Workday's Price Target to $275 From $300, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
03/18INSIDER SELL : Workday
MT
03/17WORKDAY : The Impact of Design on the Employee Experience
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WORKDAY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 6 203 M - -
Net income 2023 -283 M - -
Net cash 2023 3 018 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -200x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 59 432 M 59 432 M -
EV / Sales 2023 9,09x
EV / Sales 2024 7,38x
Nbr of Employees 15 200
Free-Float 77,3%
Chart WORKDAY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Workday, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WORKDAY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 35
Last Close Price 236,78 $
Average target price 312,39 $
Spread / Average Target 31,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aneel Bhusri Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Chano Fernandez Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robynne D. Sisco Co-President
Doug Robinson Co-President
Barbara Larson Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WORKDAY, INC.-13.32%59 432
ADOBE INC.-25.42%199 482
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-6.07%48 791
DATADOG, INC.-17.78%45 969
AUTODESK, INC.-26.26%45 057
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.-5.50%35 052