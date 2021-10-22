Log in
    WDAY   US98138H1014

WORKDAY INC.

(WDAY)
All news about WORKDAY INC.
10/20WORKDAY : Appoints Pete Schlampp to Chief Strategy Officer and Sayan Chakraborty to Execut..
AQ
10/20Workday Appoints Pete Schlampp to Chief Strategy Officer and Sayan Chakraborty to Execu..
CI
10/20DELOITTE : named as a leader in Workday Implementation Partners evaluation by independent ..
PR
10/19INSIDER SELL : Workday
MT
10/19WORKDAY : Announces a More Immersive Digital Experience for Employees With Workday Everywh..
AQ
10/19Workday Announces a More Immersive Digital Experience for Employees With Workday Everyw..
CI
10/13WORKDAY : DA Davidson Starts Workday at Buy With $300 Price Target
MT
10/05INSIDER SELL : Workday
MT
09/29WORKDAY : Announces Expanded Use of Its Applications Across Google's Global Workforce
AQ
09/29Workday, Inc. Announces That Google LLC Has Subscribed to Additional Products to Suppor..
CI
Analyst Recommendations on WORKDAY INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 106 M - -
Net income 2022 -102 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 985 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -777x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 69 690 M 69 690 M -
EV / Sales 2022 13,3x
EV / Sales 2023 10,8x
Nbr of Employees 12 500
Free-Float 76,3%
Chart WORKDAY INC.
Duration : Period :
Workday Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WORKDAY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 281,01 $
Average target price 303,45 $
Spread / Average Target 7,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aneel Bhusri Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Chano Fernandez Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Robynne D. Sisco Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Sheri Rhodes Chief Information Officer
Jim Stratton Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WORKDAY INC.17.28%69 690
ADOBE INC.27.70%303 874
AUTODESK, INC.-2.19%67 204
TWILIO INC.9.08%65 409
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.11.63%50 734
DATADOG, INC.63.47%49 888