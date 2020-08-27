Log in
WORKDAY INC.

WORKDAY INC.

(WDAY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Workday : Narrows 2Q Loss As Revenue Climbs

08/27/2020 | 04:40pm EDT

By Micah Maidenberg

Workday Inc.'s loss narrowed in the latest quarter as revenue rose.

The company, which offers cloud-based finance and human resources applications, said Thursday that it had a net loss of $28 million, or 12 cents a share, for its second quarter that ended July 31, compared with a loss of $120.7 million, of 53 cents a share, during the same period last year.

After adjustments, Workday reported earnings of 84 cents a share, ahead of the 66 cents a share consensus for that figure.

Total revenue, most of subscription based, rose to $1.06 billion from $887.8 million. Analysts polled by FactSet predicted $1.04 billion for the latest period.

"More organizations realize how mission critical cloud-based systems are in supporting their people and businesses through continuous change," Aneel Bhusri, the company's co-CEO, said in a statement.

Write to Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 191 M - -
Net income 2021 -497 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 362 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -106x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 50 237 M 50 237 M -
EV / Sales 2021 11,7x
EV / Sales 2022 9,74x
Nbr of Employees 12 400
Free-Float 73,3%
Chart WORKDAY INC.
Duration : Period :
Workday Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WORKDAY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 190,80 $
Last Close Price 213,62 $
Spread / Highest target 19,4%
Spread / Average Target -10,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Aneel Bhusri Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robynne D. Sisco Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Chano Fernandez Co-President
David A. Duffield Chairman
James J. Bozzini Chief Operating Officer & EVP-Customer Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WORKDAY INC.29.90%50 206
ADOBE INC.60.24%253 498
SQUARE, INC.145.75%68 747
AUTODESK, INC.37.49%54 407
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.33.60%41 480
TWILIO INC.169.66%36 976
