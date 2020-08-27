Workday : Narrows 2Q Loss As Revenue Climbs

By Micah Maidenberg

Workday Inc.'s loss narrowed in the latest quarter as revenue rose.

The company, which offers cloud-based finance and human resources applications, said Thursday that it had a net loss of $28 million, or 12 cents a share, for its second quarter that ended July 31, compared with a loss of $120.7 million, of 53 cents a share, during the same period last year.

After adjustments, Workday reported earnings of 84 cents a share, ahead of the 66 cents a share consensus for that figure.

Total revenue, most of subscription based, rose to $1.06 billion from $887.8 million. Analysts polled by FactSet predicted $1.04 billion for the latest period.

"More organizations realize how mission critical cloud-based systems are in supporting their people and businesses through continuous change," Aneel Bhusri, the company's co-CEO, said in a statement.

