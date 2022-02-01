Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Workday Inc.
  News
  Summary
    WDAY   US98138H1014

WORKDAY INC.

(WDAY)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Workday Podcast: Driving Healthcare Forward with Technology Innovation

02/01/2022 | 03:12pm EST
For the healthcare industry, the intensity of work and the pace of transformation since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has been unmatched by any other industry. And healthcare providers-clinicians, administrative staff, and healthcare business leaders-aren't expecting the pace of change to slow anytime soon. As organizations move forward-striving for improved patient and employee experiences, increased supply chain resilience, and optimized costs-technology remains essential for innovation.

In this episode of the Workday Podcast, Sarah Hickman Auger, industry solution marketing manager for healthcare at Workday, connects with Vince Vickers, principal at KPMG, and Anna Hensley, vice president for ERP portfolio and talent acquisition at OhioHealth, to discuss the trends and opportunities in healthcare and the technology that organizations are using to drive the industry forward. In the conversation, they dig into how enterprise solutions can help.

Below are a few highlights from the conversation, edited for clarity. You can find our other podcast episodes here. Be sure to follow us wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, so you don't miss an episode.

"We learned … a better way to connect using Workday with the COVID challenges that we've had. Now being able to get real-time data across our entire organization, understanding where our equipment is, and things like that have been invaluable." - Anna Hensley

"Without collaboration technologies like we're using today, without cloud applications to allow us to access key enterprise solutions for us as business folks from home, from our phones, from anywhere, how could we have survived COVID, and kept this economy going and continued to support our healthcare organizations?" - Vince Vickers

"Building a culture of diversity and inclusion is at the forefront of what we're doing. We believe that any associate should be able to come to work and be their whole self. And, that's the way we live every day. I think technology has afforded us the ability to be able to reach different potential associates. I think it's also given us the ability to really serve our communities differently." - Anna Hensley

"As we look at technologies like telehealth, telemedicine, there really are opportunities there to improve the quality of care and reduce the cost. So that's the challenge that's ahead of us. COVID forced us a little bit. But I think the opportunity is immense as to what's out there for us as we come out of the pandemic." - Vince Vickers

Workday Inc. published this content on 02 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2022 20:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 127 M - -
Net income 2022 2,93 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 843 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 30 668x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 63 253 M 63 253 M -
EV / Sales 2022 12,0x
EV / Sales 2023 9,84x
Nbr of Employees 12 500
Free-Float 76,3%
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 35
Last Close Price 253,01 $
Average target price 324,03 $
Spread / Average Target 28,1%
Managers and Directors
Aneel Bhusri Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Chano Fernandez Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Robynne D. Sisco Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Doug Robinson Co-President
Sheri Rhodes Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WORKDAY INC.-7.38%63 253
ADOBE INC.-8.62%252 029
AUTODESK, INC.-11.17%54 947
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-11.12%46 114
DATADOG, INC.-17.97%45 589
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.0.58%37 517