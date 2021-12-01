Workday Podcast: How EMEA Companies Are Accelerating Digital Transformation

Audio also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic unleashed untold confusion on the world, organisations of all sizes were starting to understand that digital was changing the dynamics of global business, with many leaders struggling to keep up with the pace of change.

According to KPMG research, cited by Workday, 63% of CEOs said their processes and execution moved too slowly. Meanwhile, a McKinsey study found that 80% of organisations said it was taking too long to make decisions, and 67% that they were losing ground and feared they may become irrelevant if they do not adapt, and adapt soon.



In this episode of the Workday Podcast, Carolyn Horne, Workday's EMEA president, discussed how organisations in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa are dealing with the demands of digital acceleration, and how during the pandemic, many realised that the pain of staying the same was actually greater than the pain of digital change.



Below are a few highlights from the conversation, edited for clarity.


