  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Workday Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WDAY   US98138H1014

WORKDAY INC.

(WDAY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05:23 2022-08-25 pm EDT
178.75 USD   +11.45%
05:20pWorkday Shares Up 11% After Hours on Higher 2Q Revenue, 3Q Outlook
DJ
05:11pWORKDAY : Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Investor Presentation
PU
04:24pWORKDAY, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Workday Shares Up 11% After Hours on Higher 2Q Revenue, 3Q Outlook

08/25/2022 | 05:20pm EDT
By Kathryn Hardison


Shares of Workday Inc. rose 11% to $180.40 during after-hours trading on Thursday after the company reported higher subscription revenue and that it expects that momentum to continue in the third quarter.

The company, which offers enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, said revenue climbed 22% to $1.54 billion. Subscription revenue increased 23% to $1.37 billion.

Net loss was $64.2 million, or 25 cents per share, compared with a profit of $105.7 million, or 41 cents per share, a year ago.

Workday guided for third-quarter subscription revenue of $1.418 billion to $1.42 billion.

The company also raised its adjusted operating margin outlook to 19% for the fiscal year. Full-year guidance for subscription revenue was maintained between $5.54 billion and $5.56 billion.


Write to Kathryn Hardison at kathryn.hardison@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-25-22 1719ET

Analyst Recommendations on WORKDAY INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 6 196 M - -
Net income 2023 -381 M - -
Net cash 2023 2 848 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -106x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 40 737 M 40 737 M -
EV / Sales 2023 6,11x
EV / Sales 2024 4,91x
Nbr of Employees 15 200
Free-Float 77,5%
Chart WORKDAY INC.
Duration : Period :
Workday Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WORKDAY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 34
Last Close Price 160,38 $
Average target price 213,88 $
Spread / Average Target 33,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aneel Bhusri Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Chano Fernandez Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robynne D. Sisco Co-President
Doug Robinson Co-President
Barbara Larson Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WORKDAY INC.-41.29%40 737
ADOBE INC.-28.46%189 844
AUTODESK, INC.-23.74%46 590
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-14.89%44 378
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.-4.77%34 925
DATADOG, INC.-40.88%33 322