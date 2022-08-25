Workday Shares Up 11% After Hours on Higher 2Q Revenue, 3Q Outlook

By Kathryn Hardison

Shares of Workday Inc. rose 11% to $180.40 during after-hours trading on Thursday after the company reported higher subscription revenue and that it expects that momentum to continue in the third quarter.

The company, which offers enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, said revenue climbed 22% to $1.54 billion. Subscription revenue increased 23% to $1.37 billion.

Net loss was $64.2 million, or 25 cents per share, compared with a profit of $105.7 million, or 41 cents per share, a year ago.

Workday guided for third-quarter subscription revenue of $1.418 billion to $1.42 billion.

The company also raised its adjusted operating margin outlook to 19% for the fiscal year. Full-year guidance for subscription revenue was maintained between $5.54 billion and $5.56 billion.

