Workday said it is buying HiredScore, a provider of AI-powered talent solutions company.

The cloud enterprise company for finance and human resources on Monday said it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire HiredScore as it looks to provide more AI services to its customers.

HiredScore improves recruiting and talent mobility processes through data-driven insights, WorkDay added.

Workday didn't disclose financial details on the agreement.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of the first quarter of its fiscal year, ending April 30.

