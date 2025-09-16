Workday announces that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Sana, a "leading AI company creating the next generation of enterprise knowledge tools," for approximately $1.1bn.



"Sana is at the forefront of AI for work, developing intuitive tools that elevate humans with AI. Its flagship products have already served more than one million users in hundreds of companies," the US group points out.



In addition to offering a new Workday experience, Sana will continue to develop Sana Learn and Sana Agents. As part of the group, it will be able to accelerate its growth and deliver even more innovation to its customers at scale.



The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of Workday's current fiscal year (ending January 31, 2026), subject to customary closing conditions.