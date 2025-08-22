Alongside its quarterly results, Workday announced a definitive agreement to acquire Paradox, an AI company that helps with recruitment, in a transaction whose financial terms were not disclosed.



Paradox uses conversational AI to simplify every step of the application process, particularly for high-volume frontline industries, which employ nearly three billion workers worldwide, it explained.



Paradox will provide Workday with an AI-powered talent acquisition suite to help customers more effectively find, hire, and onboard all types of workers for every type of work, from full-time to casual.



The transaction is expected to close in Q3 (ending October) of Workday's 2025-26 fiscal year, subject to satisfaction of closing conditions, including required regulatory approvals.