Workday reported non-GAAP EPS of $2.21 for Q2 2025-26, up from $1.75 a year earlier, with an adjusted operating margin of 29%, up 4.1 points. NB: pmt -5.1%.



The cloud-based management software publisher for businesses and government agencies saw its revenue grow 12.6% to $2.35bn, including subscription revenue up 14% to $2.17bn.



Workday delivered another strong quarter, driven by innovation in our AI and platforms, our global momentum, and an ecosystem that continues to grow alongside us, management said.



On this basis, and also incorporating the acquisition of Paradox, Workday is raising its full-year guidance to target an adjusted operating margin of approximately 29% and subscription revenue growth of 14% to $8.815bn.