    WKHS   US98138J2069

WORKHORSE GROUP INC.

(WKHS)
Exclusive: Workhorse to challenge USPS decision to award delivery contract to Oshkosh - source

06/16/2021 | 11:25am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A U.S. Postal Service (USPS) logo is pictured on a mail box

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Workhorse Group will file a legal challenge to the U.S. Postal Service decision in February to award a multibillion-dollar, 10-year contract to Oshkosh Defense to manufacture a new generation of postal delivery vehicles, a source told Reuters.

The contract, which could be worth more than $6 billion in total, allows for delivery of between 50,000 to 165,000 of the vehicles over 10 years that will be a mix of internal combustion-powered and battery-electric vehicles.

Workhorse had proposed building an all-electric vehicle fleet for USPS and has won the support of many U.S. lawmakers. USPS did not immediately comment. The bid protest will be filed in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims as early as Wednesday, the source said.

(Reporting by Jarett Renshaw; writing by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 72,9 M - -
Net income 2021 -194 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -8,31x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 744 M 1 744 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 23,9x
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,51x
Nbr of Employees 130
Free-Float 91,4%
Technical analysis trends WORKHORSE GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 13,70 $
Last Close Price 14,15 $
Spread / Highest target 41,3%
Spread / Average Target -3,18%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Duane A. Hughes President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steve Schrader Chief Financial Officer
Raymond J. Chess Chairman
Robert Willison Chief Operating Officer
Gerald B. Budde Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WORKHORSE GROUP INC.-28.46%1 744
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION26.62%255 846
VOLKSWAGEN AG47.72%162 014
DAIMLER AG37.08%102 780
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY46.04%88 215
BMW AG30.71%74 405