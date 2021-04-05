Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Workhorse Group Inc.    WKHS

WORKHORSE GROUP INC.

(WKHS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors that Workhorse Group, Inc. (WKHS) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders

04/05/2021 | 02:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP reminds investors that a purchaser of Workhorse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) filed a class action complaint against the Company and its officers and directors for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between July 7, 2020 and February 23, 2021. Workhorse Group develops and manufactures electric delivery vehicles.

If you suffered a loss due to Workhorse Group, Inc.'s misconduct, click here.

Workhorse Group, Inc. (WKHS) Misled Shareholders About Its Ability to Obtain a Delivery Vehicle Contract With the USPS

According to the complaint, Workhorse Group was vying for the USPS's Next Generation Delivery Vehicle project, a competitive multiyear acquisition process for replacing approximately 165,000 package delivery vehicles. The contract was thought to be worth approximately $6.3 billion. During the class period, Workhorse Group touted its potential to obtain the USPS contract, speculated that its all-electric vehicle "is probably the perfect vehicle for them," and noted that the contract "would be transforming for the company."

These statements turned out to be false and/or misleading. Workhorse failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was merely hoping that USPS was going to select an electric vehicle as its Next Generation Delivery Vehicle, and had no assurance or indication from USPS that this was the case; and (2) the Company had concealed the fact that – as revealed by the postmaster general in explaining the ultimate decision not to select an electric vehicle – electrifying the USPS's entire fleet would be impractical and extremely expensive.

The truth was revealed on February 23, 2021, when the USPS announced, "it awarded a 10-year contract to Oshkosh, WI, based Oshkosh Defense, to manufacture a new generation of U.S.-built postal delivery vehicles that will drive the most dramatic modernization of the USPS fleet in three decades." On this news, the price of Workhorse fell $14.88, or 47%, on February 23, 2021, and continued to drop in after-hours trading to open at $14.07 the next day.

If you purchased shares of Workhorse Group, Inc. (WKHS) between July 7, 2020 and February 23, 2021, you have until May 7, 2021, to ask the court to appoint you lead plaintiff for the class.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Contact us to learn more:
Lauren Levi
(800) 350-6003
llevi@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. To be notified if a class action against Workhorse Group, Inc. settles or to receive free alerts about company executives engaged in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about WORKHORSE GROUP INC.
02:20pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Reminds Investors that Workhorse Group, Inc. (WK..
BU
04/04SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their..
PR
04/03WKHS EQUITY ALERT : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces that a Securiti..
PR
04/02ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP  : Announces Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Wor..
BU
03/31SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their..
PR
03/29WORKHORSE  : ROSEN, A LEADING AND TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Workhorse Grou..
PR
03/29WORKHORSE GROUP INC. REMINDER : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Inves..
PR
03/29WORKHORSE  : U.S. lawmakers urge USPS board to halt delivery vehicle contract
RE
03/29WORKHORSE  : U.S. lawmakers urge USPS board to halt delivery vehicle contract
RE
03/23U.S. Postal Service proposes revamp; plan would slow some mail
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 112 M - -
Net income 2021 -69,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -24,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 746 M 1 746 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 15,5x
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,35x
Nbr of Employees 130
Free-Float 86,8%
Chart WORKHORSE GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Workhorse Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WORKHORSE GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 19,40 $
Last Close Price 14,14 $
Spread / Highest target 105%
Spread / Average Target 37,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Duane A. Hughes President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steve Schrader Chief Financial Officer
Raymond J. Chess Chairman
Robert Willison Chief Operating Officer
Gerald B. Budde Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WORKHORSE GROUP INC.-28.51%1 746
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION6.35%213 758
VOLKSWAGEN AG58.21%164 826
DAIMLER AG30.37%94 758
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY38.81%83 285
BMW AG22.76%67 410
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ