Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

FORM 8-K

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): November 4, 2021

WORKHORSE GROUP INC.

100 Commerce Drive, Loveland, Ohio45140

(513)360-4704

Item 3.02 Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities.

As previously disclosed on November 3, 2021, Workhorse Group Inc. (the "Company") entered into a securities exchange agreement (the "Exchange Agreement") with Antara Capital LP (the "Holder"), a holder of the Company's 4.00% senior secured convertible notes due 2024 (the "Notes"). Pursuant to the Exchange Agreement, the Holder exchanged $82,500,000 in aggregate principal amount of the Notes (the "Exchange Notes") for 12,132,353 shares of the Company's common stock (the "Exchange Shares"), with such transaction closing on November 4, 2021. The number of Exchange Shares was determined by dividing the outstanding principal amount of the Exchange Notes by the average of the Nasdaq Official Closing Prices of the Company's common stock on the five trading days immediately preceding November 2, 2021. The exchange was exempt from registration under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), pursuant to Section 3(a)(9) of the Securities Act. Following the completion of the exchange, the Exchange Notes were cancelled, with the Company owing no further obligations thereunder, and the aggregate principal of Notes remaining outstanding was $27.5 million.

The representations, warranties and covenants contained in the Exchange Agreement were made only for purposes of such agreement and as of specific dates, were solely for the benefit of the parties to such agreement and may be subject to limitations agreed upon by the parties thereto. The description of the terms and conditions of the Exchange Agreement does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by the full text of the form of Exchange Agreement, which is an exhibit to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed November 3, 2021.

WORKHORSE GROUP INC. Date: November 4, 2021

James D. Harrington

Chief Administrative Officer, General Counsel and Secretary