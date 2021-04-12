Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Workhorse Group Inc.    WKHS

WORKHORSE GROUP INC.

(WKHS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

WKHS INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, GLOBALLY RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Workhorse Group Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important May 7 Deadline in Securities Class Action – WKHS

04/12/2021 | 05:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) between July 7, 2020 and February 23, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important May 7, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Workhorse securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Workhorse class action, go http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2042.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 7, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience or resources. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020 founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Workhorse was merely hoping that the USPS was going to select an electric vehicle as its Next Generation Delivery Vehicle, and had no assurance or indication from the USPS that this was the case; (2) Workhorse had concealed the fact that – as revealed by the postmaster general in explaining the ultimate decision not to select an electric vehicle – electrifying the USPS’s entire fleet would be impractical and astronomically expensive; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about Workhorse’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Workhorse class action, go http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2042.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about WORKHORSE GROUP INC.
05:46pWKHS INVESTOR ALERT : ROSEN, GLOBALLY RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Wor..
BU
04/10WKHS INVESTOR NOTICE : ROSEN, LEADING TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Workhorse Grou..
PR
04/08WKHS CLASS ACTION ALERT : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Workhorse G..
PR
04/06SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their..
PR
04/05SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Reminds Investors that Workhorse Group, Inc. (WK..
BU
04/04SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their..
PR
04/03WKHS EQUITY ALERT : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces that a Securiti..
PR
04/02ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP  : Announces Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Wor..
BU
03/31SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their..
PR
03/29WORKHORSE  : ROSEN, A LEADING AND TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Workhorse Grou..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 112 M - -
Net income 2021 -69,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -22,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 527 M 1 527 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 13,6x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,55x
Nbr of Employees 130
Free-Float 86,8%
Chart WORKHORSE GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Workhorse Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WORKHORSE GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 19,40 $
Last Close Price 13,08 $
Spread / Highest target 122%
Spread / Average Target 48,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Duane A. Hughes President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steve Schrader Chief Financial Officer
Raymond J. Chess Chairman
Robert Willison Chief Operating Officer
Gerald B. Budde Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WORKHORSE GROUP INC.-33.90%1 615
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION6.01%214 534
VOLKSWAGEN AG55.59%162 612
DAIMLER AG29.62%95 237
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY44.48%86 685
BMW AG21.83%67 653
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ