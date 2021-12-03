Log in
    WKHS   US98138J2069

WORKHORSE GROUP INC.

(WKHS)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

WORKHORSE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Workhorse Group, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

12/03/2021 | 09:02pm EST
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Workhorse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Workhorse on March 8, 2021. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Workhorse have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was merely hoping that USPS was going to select an electric vehicle as its Next Generation Delivery Vehicle, and had no assurance or indication from USPS that this was the case; (2) the Company had concealed the fact that – as revealed by the postmaster general in explaining the ultimate decision not to select an electric vehicle – electrifying the USPS’s entire fleet would be impractical and astronomically expensive; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about Workhorse’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are a long-term stockholder of Workhorse, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra B. Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1,41 M - -
Net income 2021 -268 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,40x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 781 M 781 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 555x
Capi. / Sales 2022 34,8x
Nbr of Employees 130
Free-Float 87,2%
Managers and Directors
Richard F. Dauch Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory Ackerson Chief Financial Officer & Controller
Raymond J. Chess Chairman
Joshua Anderson Chief Technology Officer
James D. Harrington Secretary & Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WORKHORSE GROUP INC.-73.15%822
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION30.64%250 606
VOLKSWAGEN AG9.28%124 934
DAIMLER AG49.01%104 177
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY39.43%88 593
FORD MOTOR COMPANY122.75%79 405