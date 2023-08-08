Q2 2023 Earnings Call
August 8, 2023
Today's Presenters
Rick Dauch
Bob Ginnan
Stan March
CEO
CFO
Vice President, Corporate Development
• 28 years automotive industry
• 23 plus years of senior finance and
• 27 years executive experience
experience
leadership experience
across multiple industrial sectors
• 16 years serving in CEO roles
• Refined capital structures for firms in
• Extensive M&A, public affairs,
multiple industries
investor relations and corporate
• Multiple public/private board
communications experience
memberships
• Executed multiple accounting and
information technology ("IT") system
installations
Agenda
Introduction
Business Update
Q2 Financials
2023 Guidance
Q3 Priorities / Summary
Q&A
Disclaimer
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements
The discussions in this document contain forward-looking statements reflecting our current expectations that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this document, the words "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate" and similar expressions
are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These are statements that relate to future periods and include, but are not limited to, statements about the features, benefits and performance of our products, our ability to introduce new product offerings and increase revenue from existing products, expected expenses including those related to selling and marketing, product development and general and administrative, our beliefs regarding the health and growth of the market for our products, anticipated increase in our customer base, expansion of our products functionalities, expected revenue levels and sources of revenue, expected impact, if any, of legal proceedings, the adequacy of liquidity and capital resources, and expected growth in business. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this document. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to: our ability to develop and manufacture our new product portfolio, including the W4 CC, W750, W56 and WNext platforms; our ability to attract and retain customers for our existing and new products; risks associated with obtaining orders and executing upon such orders; the unavailability, reduction, elimination or adverse application of government subsidies, incentives and regulations; supply chain disruptions, including constraints on steel, semiconductors and other material inputs and resulting cost increases impacting our company, our customers, our suppliers or the industry; our ability to capitalize on opportunities to deliver products to meet customer requirements; our limited operations and need to expand and enhance elements of our production process to fulfill product orders; the ability to protect our intellectual property; negative impacts stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic; market acceptance for our products; our ability to control our expenses; potential competition, including without limitation shifts in technology; volatility in and deterioration of national and international capital markets and economic conditions; global and local business conditions; acts of war (including without limitation the conflict in Ukraine) and/or terrorism; the prices being charged by our competitors; our inability to retain key members of our management team; our inability to raise additional capital to fund our operations and business plan; our inability to maintain our listing of our securities on the Nasdaq Capital Market; our inability to satisfy our customer warranty claims; the outcome of any regulatory or legal proceedings; our liquidity and other risks and uncertainties and other factors discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), our ability to attract and retain customers for our existing and new products; risks associated with obtaining orders and executing upon such orders; supply chain disruptions, including constraints on steel, semiconductors and other material inputs and resulting cost increases impacting our Company, our customers, our suppliers or the industry; our ability to capitalize on opportunities to deliver products to meet customer requirements; our limited operations and need to expand and enhance elements of our production process to fulfill product orders; the ability to protect our intellectual property; market acceptance for our products; our ability to control our expenses; potential competition, including without limitation shifts in technology; volatility in and deterioration of national and international capital markets and economic conditions; global and local business conditions; acts of war (including without limitation the conflict in Ukraine) and/or terrorism; the prices being charged by our competitors; our inability to retain key members of our management team; our inability to raise additional capital to fund our operations and business plan; our inability to maintain our listing of our securities on the Nasdaq Capital Market; our inability to satisfy our customer warranty claims; the outcome of any regulatory or legal proceedings; our liquidity and other risks and uncertainties and other factors discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.
Key Accomplishments in the Second Quarter
Advancing Commercial Vehicle Programs
- Received purchase orders for 62 vehicles, including the first two for the W56, and delivered 42 Class 4 (W4 CC / W750) vehicles to customers
- W56 vehicle durability & systems testing in process ahead of Q3 target SORP
- Showcased W56 vehicles at CALSTART's electric vehicle event
- Expanded Dealer Network:
- Established Burr Truck and Trailer Sales as first distribution and service partner in New York state
- EVC/Smyrna Truck is first certified EV dealer and body builder in Georgia
- Western Truck Exchange added as certified dealer in Los Angeles, California
- Delivered 53 Tropos vehicles year to date; volumes expected to grow to approximately 50 per month by year end
Continued Progress in Stables by Workhorse
- Expanded organically last mile package delivery routes and service for FedEx Ground in Lebanon, Ohio area
- Five Class 4 EV units operating in the delivery fleet and expect to add W56 vehicles to the fleet in early Q4 2023
- Reviewing options to open second operations location in incentive supported state with FedEx approval
Positive Developments in Aerospace
- Signed first commercial drone purchase orders for HorseFlyTM
- Completed demonstrations of simultaneous delivery by multiple aircraft for two potential last mile delivery industry customers
- Continued strong customer interest in drone offerings
- Held multiple flight demonstrations for U.S. military and successfully conducted field testing of HALO internationally
- Received new $900,000 grant with USDA in Mississippi
Facility & Systems Improvements
- Sharonville, Ohio prototype shop in full operation
- Final assembly and paint process equipment being installed at Union City manufacturing site in time for W56 launch in Q3
- Drone engineering, technical design and production facility in Mason, Ohio is ready for drone assembly
- Successfully completed Phase 1 implementation of ERP system
